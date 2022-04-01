PlayStation studio Firesprite is making a horror game in Unreal Engine 5

PlayStation studio Firesprite seems to be working on a AAA horror title.

Earlier this week, it was noted that Firesprite had opened a new job listing for a Narrative Director. "We are looking for a Narrative Director to join our development team for a AAA narrative driven horror-adventure game in Unreal 5," outlining the game's basic genre and game engine.

That's not all the developer is working on. Another job listing for a Senior Narrative Designer specifically makes mention of a "AAA multiplayer action title in Unreal Engine 5," adding that the individual would be responsible for developing content well after the game's initial launch.

In fact, we may already know what that second project actually is. Earlier this year in January, a report claimed that Firesprite was developing a reboot of the action-packed Twisted Metal franchise for PlayStation, after the project was reassigned from another developer based in Europe.

Sony only just acquired Firesprite last year in September 2021. At the time, PlayStation Worldwide Studios head Herman Hulst told GamesRadar+ that the studio would be working on some "really interesting games, exclusive games within PlayStation Studios," but didn't elaborate further on the projects.

If you're unfamiliar with Firesprite, they're the studio behind The Persistence. The first-person game for the PlayStation VR game originally launched back in 2018, challenging players to survive aboard a spaceship haunted by murderous aliens and monsters alike. The game's PS5 upgrade is out now, and was actually unlocked for all PS Plus players last year.

