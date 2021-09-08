PlayStation acquires Playroom and The Persistence dev, Firesprite

PlayStation is acquiring a new studio in the form of The Persistence developer Firesprite.

Originally founded by developers from SIE's Studio Liverpool, Firesprite has worked with Sony on The Playroom projects, but now will be officially part of the PlayStation Studios team, making it the 14th studio to join the family.

According to the official announcement, Firesprite "will play a critical role in strengthening SIE's exclusive games catalog in genres outside of PlayStation Studios' core offerings", although there's no news on what exactly Firesprite is working on currently.

“We are delighted to welcome Firesprite into the PlayStation family,” said Jim Ryan, president and CEO at Sony Interactive Entertainment. “We have a rich history of working with the founders of Firesprite and are excited to grow the PlayStation presence in Liverpool. The portfolio of titles Firesprite has developed has continually demonstrated the team’s ability to transcend traditional gameplay experiences and brilliantly showcase the potential of our hardware.”

"I know Firesprite really, really well. All of the senior group I've personally worked with, so I have that privileged knowledge of the quality, the sheer quality, that's there," said Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, speaking with GamesRadar+. "They are a really talented team."

"We've been collaborating on a few projects with Firesprite in recent years and that's gone really, really well. It is, I think, the quality of a team that is very entrepreneurial, that's very interested in experimenting with doing new things. That just matches us very well. There's that drive to grow, to try new things, and now we get an opportunity to work on some really interesting games, exclusive games within PlayStation Studios, that I can't talk about today in detail, but I'm very, very excited about it."

Sony states that Firesprite will continue to be run by Firesprite's current management team when it comes to the day-to-day operations of the studio post-acquisition.

“At Firesprite, we’re always striving to bring something new to a game or genre, and developing for new technologies is a driving force of our passion,” said Graeme Ankers, managing director at Firesprite. “Joining PlayStation Studios will allow us to amplify this passion, working more closely on cutting-edge hardware without any limitations and furthering our studio’s heritage of creativity and technical innovation to offer some truly unique experiences for PlayStation fans.”

