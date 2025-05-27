The oldest Elder Scrolls game might finally become more playable on modern machines thanks to a fan-made project giving the 31-year-old RPG the Oblivion Remastered treatment

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered has spruced up the visuals and quality-of-life features in one of the most iconic RPGs of all time, and fans are hoping to do the same for The Elder Scrolls: Arena, the game that started the series.

As spotted by our friends over at PC Gamer , OpenTESArena is an "open-source engine reimplementation" for the 31-year-old game. It's a fan project that aims to get the game running properly on Windows, Mac, and Linux machines so that you can experience a piece of gaming history with ease.

"The goal is to replicate all aspects of the original game with a clean-room approach while making quality-of-life changes along the way," the project's GitHub page reads.

The developer has been working on OpenTESArena for years now and has only recently implemented features such as jumping, climbing, swimming, hittable enemies, and the ability to gather items from chests and corpses. So, it's likely still a ways out, but progress is ticking along nicely.

OpenTESArena 0.16.0 Release - YouTube Watch On

Comparing the most recent video from the project with actual footage of the original Elder Scrolls: Arena shows a night-and-day difference. OpenTESArena is smoother and features sharper imagery, but it still retains the feel of the older game, which is perhaps the most essential thing to preserve.

The main difference is the lack of a HUD on the lower portion of the screen. It makes the dungeons and towns look a lot more full and immersive, but it does mean you'll have to be more aware of what you've got equipped as you explore.

You've all been loving Oblivion Remastered, with one player experimenting with magic and paralyzing themself for 66 years , so hopefully, when OpenTESArena is more complete, you can all find weird and wonderful ways to break it wide open.

