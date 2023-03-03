Shang-Chi stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina to reunite for new Amazon action-comedy – and John Cena's in it, too

Simu Liu and Awkwafina, who appeared together in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, are set to reunite in Paul Feig's upcoming action-comedy Grand Death Lotto. The pair will also share the screen with John Cena in the Prime Video flick, according to the director's recent post on social media.

On both Twitter and Instagram, Feig shared a photo of himself holding up Liu, Awkwafina, and Cena's headshots alongside the caption: "So excited to finally announce the amazing cast of my insane new action comedy Grand Death Lotto! Camera tests today, into production on Monday. It's gonna be a whole lotto fun!!!"

Each snap reveals each actor's character name, with Liu, who has not long wrapped filming on Greta Gerwig's Barbie, playing Louis Lewis. Awkwafina is geared up to portray Katie, while Cena brings Noel to life.

Written by Rob Yescombe, the film is set in the not-so-distant future where Californians can steal lottery prizes off winners by killing them before the sun sets on the day their victory is declared.

The official synopsis reads: "New LA transplant Katie accidentally finds herself with the winning ticket and must join forces with amateur jackpot protector Noel to make it to sundown in order to claim her multi-billion dollar prize, all while dealing with Noel's protection rival Louis, who also wants to get her to sundown in order to claim his rich protection commission."

"I love action comedy and extreme physical comedy and this movie has both in abundance, as well as a boatload of heart and hilarity," Feig said in a statement (via Variety (opens in new tab)). “This lotto will make winners of us all."

Grand Death Lotto has yet to confirm a release date, but we'll be sure to keep you posted.


