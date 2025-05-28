Keanu Reeves is a guardian angel in the first trailer for new body-swap comedy Good Fortune

Good Fortune (2025) Official Teaser - Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Keke Palmer, Keanu Reeves - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen's new comedy Good Fortune just dropped, and it features a gentle guardian angel played by Keanu Reeves – white wings included.

The trailer, which you can watch above, follows Gabriel (Reeves), an angel in search of purpose. "Is there a way I can have more meaningful duties? I want to guide people. I want to change their lives", he tells his angelic boss (played by Sandra Oh). "To save a lost soul, you have to find a lost soul," she answers, kickstarting a journey of self-discovery where not everything goes according to plan.

Gabriel finds a struggling worker, Arj (Ansari), who has quite a materialistic view of life. The angel wants to prove that money can't buy happiness, so he body-swaps him with his wealthy employer, Jeff (Seth Rogen). The results are quite the opposite of what he intended – Arj is, in fact, much happier with his new luxurious life than he was before.

The film marks the directorial debut of Ansari, who is best known for his critically-acclaimed TV series Master of None and his stand-up work. With Good Fortune, he hopes to revive the kind of comedies Rogen would star on fifteen years ago on the big screen.

"I was just on tour doing stand-up, and being in a packed room, laughing with a group of people, it is such an experience," he told Entertainment Weekly.

"The idea of someone watching these movies by themselves at home....," he continued, "I mean, look, I want people to see the movie, whatever, but there's a difference between doing a stand-up show for a packed theater and a comedy club with four people in the audience. One of those experiences is a lot more fun than the other."

Good Fortune is set to be released in theaters on October 17. For more, check out our guide of all upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.