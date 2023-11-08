Last chance to save 40% on lightsabers, Disney toys, and more in huge sale

Black Friday isn't even here yet, but you can get almost half off the sticker price for Disney toys right now.

Available via US shopDisney (or here if you're based in the UK), this 'Toy Tuesday' sale discounts sticker prices by 40% in the US and 25% for UK fans. And that's on pretty much everything when it comes to Disney toys – plushies, action figures, those ever-popular Munchlings, kids costumes, and even full replica lightsabers that would normally cost closer to $250. Considering the fact that the traditional sales season is still a couple of weeks away, it's a surprisingly generous offer.

However, it won't stick around for long. The discounts will dry up by the end of today (at 23:59pm on November 8), so you've only got a few hours left to make the most of those Disney toy deals.

Just remember, while US savings have already been added to each item, UK readers will need to input the code TOYTUESDAY to get their reduction.

Full Toy Tuesday sale | 40% off at shopDisney

You can check out the full offers here, and the range includes more than I could hope to list. Soft toys, playsets, action figures, replicas… there's a lot.



UK deal: 25% off at shopDisney

Are the deals worth it?

If you're wondering whether something better will come along, the honest truth is that it's possible... but not in as far-reaching a way. This sale is hyper-specific and focused on toys and collectibles, and it covers almost everything within that range. Actually, the only bits I haven't seen discounted along with other Toy Tuesday deals are the Christmas plushies (in the US, at least - they're included in the UK equivalent).

With that in mind, I don't think you can do much better than this in terms of value for money. It's rare to see such a massive saving on this large a scale at shopDisney, so I'd recommend grabbing anything you've had your eye on while you still can.

