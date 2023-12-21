Friends star's comedy horror series canceled by Starz, with previous seasons set to be removed from streamer

Friends star Courteney Cox's horror-comedy series Shining Vale has been canceled by Starz, despite its third season having already been "partially written".

Jeff Astrof, who created the show alongside Bad Sisters' Sharon Horgan, took to social media on Wednesday, December 20 to announce the news, sharing a photo of its cast while detailing "what an absolute joy" it was to make.

"Not a single bad day," he added, before urging people to watch the existing two seasons before December 31, when they will be removed from the aforementioned streamer.

This show gave me unrelenting joy to work on. Not a single bad day. Please watch the #starz (turns out, Limited) series #shiningvale before 12/31. #wearephelps pic.twitter.com/6gyWiStLx6December 20, 2023 See more

"Given all the real heart-breaking news going on in the world right now, it would be inappropriate for me to say I’m heartbroken about Starz not picking up ‘Shining Vale’ for a season 3," he told Variety. "However, I have no problem saying I am crushed and deeply saddened by the news. For the actors, it has been a year since we wrapped, but I have been working on writing Season 3 up until I heard the news last week."

Also featuring the likes of Judith Light, Mira Sorvino, Gus Birney, and Greg Kinnear, Shining Vale follows unfulfilled racy romance author Pat Phelps and her dysfunctional family, as they move to the suburbs after Pat is caught cheating on husband Terry. Their attempt to patch things up hits a bunch of snags, though, when Pat starts noticing some strange goings on in their new home – and realizes that, given her history of mental health struggles, it's going to be difficult to get anyone to believe her. In short, possession and depression make for complicated bedfellows...

"Okay, maybe I am heartbroken – dammit! Of course, I'm hoping another streamer picks the show up as we still have lots of story to tell – and season 3 has already been partially written," Astrof teased. "In any case, I am beyond grateful to have been able to tell the saga of the Phelps for the past two seasons."

If you're looking for something to replace the Shining Vale-shaped hole in your heart, check out our guide to the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.