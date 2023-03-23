Shazam 2 director reveals behind the scenes video of Wonder Woman cameo

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg has revealed how that huge Wonder Woman cameo was filmed – and it was shot remotely, with Sandberg directing from overseas. Spoilers for the movie follow!

"A certain cameo in #ShazamFuryOfTheGods had to be shot in England but I couldn't go because of a visa issue so I directed remotely," the director wrote on Twitter. "It wasn't a deepfake as some believe." Accompanying the tweet is a video showing Sandberg directing over a video call, with Gal Gadot on a blue screen set.

In the movie, Wonder Woman shows up near the end to save Billy Batson after the climactic battle against Lucy Liu's Kalypso takes his life. Only a god can repair the Wizard's staff and resurrect Billy, and, as daughter of Zeus, Wonder Woman fits the bill.

The cameo, though, was spoiled by a TV spot shortly before the film released, which Sandberg warned people to avoid.

The film also contains cameos from Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad characters Emilia Harcourt and John Economos, though Sandberg has revealed that Justice Society of America members were originally supposed to be in the scene instead, but the cameos "fell apart" before filming. A report has also claimed that Dwayne Johnson blocked a Shazam and Justice Society post-credits scene in Black Adam.

