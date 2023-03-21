The Rock reportedly vetoed a Black Adam post-credits scene featuring Shazam

Black Adam was supposed to have a post-credits scene featuring Zachary Levi's Shazam, rather than Henry Cavill's Superman.

The Wrap (opens in new tab) reports that Dwayne Johnson "privately vetoed" a planned post-credits scene in Black Adam which would have seen Shazam recruited for the Justice Society of America – this is the scene we instead see in the mid-credits of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, albeit with different DC characters doing the recruiting. In fact, Shazam 2 director David F. Sandberg has said the Justice Society were supposed to appear in the scene, but it all "fell apart" a few days before filming.

The Black Adam post-credits scene instead sees Henry Cavill's Superman come out of the mist and tell Johnson's titular hero that the two "should talk."

"We fought for years to bring you back. They always said no," Johnson wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab) at the time of the film's release. "But to [producers Dany and Hiram Garcia] & myself "no" was not an option. We can't build out our DCEU w/out the world's greatest superhero. And fans will always come first. Welcome home. I'll see you down the road."

Unfortunately for Johnson, newly appointed CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have brand new plans for the next chapter of the DC Universe that don't involve Cavill as the Man of Steel. Instead, Superman: Legacy will feature a much younger Clark Kent and dive into his upbringing. See our deep dive on what went down with Henry Cavill's Superman through the link.

