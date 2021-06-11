Save over $200 on some top-of-the-line gaming monitors at Dell

Let's face it, high-end gaming on PC can be exorbitantly expensive when it comes to high refresh rates and low latency monitors; this is doubly true for some of the bigger names in the business. So picking up a discounted gaming monitor with these high-end features is a great find.

So if you're looking to get a 144Hz display - or above - then Dell, and its gaming division Alienware, may have some enticing options for you. Put simply, a high refresh rate means higher FPS in games; this is incredibly important if you play a lot of first-person shooters, racing games, or one-on-one fighters.

The one thing to note is that these kinds of monitors tend to operate within the realms of 1440p over 4K; with peak performance being the trade-off for a higher resolution. If you've decided that you're more interested in portable power, then you can also check out our picks for the best Prime Day laptop deals also. While you're at it, we've started rounding up the best early Prime Day TV deals too.

Dell S2721DGF Gaming Monitor | $610 $377.9( at Dell

Save $232: When it comes to PC monitors, it's likely that Dell is one of the first names that come to mind, and for good reason. This monitor features essential features for top gaming performance: 1ms response time, a 1440p response rate, and a buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. Read our full Dell S2721DGF review for more.

Alienware AW2521HFL Gaming Monitor | $510 $269.99 at Dell

Save $240: While it normally carries a high price tag, with its biggest draw likely only to matter to the die-hard competitive crowd, for the money, this is one respectable gaming display with few concessions outside of the darker color grading; like black. The trade-off, however, comes in the form of its lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate, allowing for insane framerates and performance for a rig that can accommodate it. For competitive gamers, this can be a huge bonus. Not convinced yet? Check out the complete Alienware AW2521HF review to help decide if it could be for you.

We understand that these are somewhat niche for most gamers, if 4K is something of vital importance to you when replacing your old gaming display, or an essential part of building your next battle station, then our best 4K monitor for gaming guide is sure to be of service. Still not convinced? Feel free to glance over at our definitive list for the best gaming monitors to cast an even wider net. If you're a big fan of Dell's gaming division, then be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best Alienware gaming laptops and Alienware gaming PC guide.