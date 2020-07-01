Save more than $900 on a laptop in this Lenovo 4th of July sale

Now that the 4th July sales are almost upon us, it's (somehow) possible to save almost $1000 in this Lenovo sale on laptops for gaming work.

To get into specifics, this Lenovo sale for the 4th July include everything from more casual Thinkpads to Legion gaming laptops. The headline off, for us, is that one that saves you more than $900: this deal is for a 14-inch ThinkPad T495 that has a Ryzen 5 processor, Radeon Vega graphics card, a great battery life, and after you use the code 'THINKSPECIAL', has it's price cut from £1,719 to just $739.99. Madness.

Another offer that caught our eye would be this Lenovo Thinkpad 13s for just $599, a saving of $260. It's a very handsome laptop that's fitted with reasonable specs; it carries a 10th-gen i5 processor that'll breeze through work and downtime activities, a 256GB SSD for very speedy booting and loading, and a light, durable frame.

A gaming-focused offer in this Lenovo sale that's worth noticing is on a Lenovo Legion 7i, going for $1,539.99 instead of $1,700. It's packing a 10th-gen i7 processor, an RTX 2060 graphics card, 512GB SSD, and 16GB RAM. That's very respectable for the price and will have you playing the latest games at high settings.

We've listed a few other standouts below. They'd make great companions for accessories in the Razer sale that's also tying into 4th July offers.

Lenovo sale - laptops for home and work

Lenovo ThinkPad T495 (14-inch) | $1,719 $739.99 at Lenovo

This is a fairly blinding deal once you use the eCoupon THINKSPECIAL - besides that $970+ price cut, it features a quad-core Ryzen 5 Pro CPU, Radeon Vega graphics, an all-day battery, and 512GB of speedy SSD storage for ultra-fast startup. It doesn't get much better than this, and we'd argue that it's the top offer today.

You can see some alternative Thinkpad deals here.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s (13.3-inch) | $859 $599 at Lenovo

A mere $599 is an excellent price for a laptop like this; besides an attractive, lightweight aluminium frame, you're getting an modern processor with a speedy 256GB SSD for faster booting and loading. It's not going to run games at a high spec, but it'll be excellent for all your work and home needs.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C740 (15.6-inch) | $859.99 $689.99 at Lenovo

The Yoga is, somewhat predictably, a flexible piece of kit; it's got a touchscreen display to go with a fingerprint reader, a 10th-gen i5 processor, and a 256GB SSD for fast booting as well. Not bad for $170 less than normal.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T490s (14-inch) | $2,119 $799.99 at Lenovo

Well hello there, Thinkpad deal. This offer saves you a staggering $1,319 after instant savings. You're getting an 8th-gen i7 processor with a 512GB SSD for your trouble, and that's a super offer on a reliable laptop from a reputable maker. You could do a whole lot worse.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C640 (13.3-inch) | $1,050 $849.99 at Lenovo

Another Yoga for your consideration, but even better value this time. Although the initial outlay is more, this model has an impressively fast 10th-gen i7 processor, a 512GB SSD, and a super-light two-in-one display. Use the eCoupon 4THOFJULYSALE to get the full saving of $200.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C940 (14-inch) | $1,250 $1,009.99 at Lenovo

Use the eCoupon 4THOFJULYSALE and you'll net yourself a massive $240 saving on this Lenovo Yoga C940. It sports a 10th-generation i5 processor, a 256GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus graphics, and a screen capable of up to 4K VESA visuals. A very good deal indeed.View Deal

Lenovo sale - gaming laptops

Lenovo Legion Y540 (17.3-inch) | $1,400 $1,129.99 at Lenovo

Alright, now we're cooking. There's a pretty big saving to be had on the gaming-focused Lenovo Legion Y540, and it brings a 9th-gen hexa-core i7 CPU, a 1TB HDD / 256 SSD combo, and GTX 1650Ti GPU to bear. That's not bad at all for under $1,200.View Deal

Lenovo Legion 7i (15.6-inch) | $1,700 $1,539.99 at Lenovo

Another excellent Legion discount to be had, here; you can get $160 off with the code 4THOFJULYSALE, netting you an RTX 2060 graphics card, a 10th-gen hexa-core i7 processor, and 512GB of SSD storage for faster booting. Not bad at all.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y740 (15.6-inch) | $2,000 $1,709.99 at Lenovo

Despite being one of the most expensive deals on offer, it's also one of the best. This particular sale - which requires the eCoupon 4THJULYSALE - saves you $290 on a system with a 9th-gen i7 CPU, a 1TB HDD paired with a 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and an RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q graphics. That's a lot of horsepower, particularly because the screen is a G-Sync HDR display.View Deal

Not found anything you like? Be sure to check out the best gaming laptops. And if you want something a bit more static, you can always opt for one of the best gaming PCs.

Don't forget about accessories, either. The best gaming mouse or the best wireless gaming mouse would make a great companion for your new laptop.