Save $50 on this already well-priced Alienware gaming monitor

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor is $50 off over at Dell today, bringing the renowned display down to just $299.99 (was $349.99) (opens in new tab). Given the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor was already at a fairly low price for a well-specced gaming screen, this is an excellent offer. Alienware features amongst the best gaming monitors around so you're in safe hands here. As with any Dell deal, it's likely to be a short-lived one, but at this kind of price, you're unlikely to find another monitor any time soon with such a high refresh rate.

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor offers a fast IPS panel with a refresh rate of 240Hz. Usually at this price, you're more likely to see a 144Hz or 165Hz panel so that's easily the best selling part about this monitor. Additionally, its full HD resolution offers a contrast ratio of 1000:1 with a response time of 1ms gray to gray in Extreme Mode. Basically, you're not going to have to worry about ghosting or blurriness here. Other useful features include being able to easily adjust the height, great viewing angles, a fully customizable lighting system, and a built-in USB 3.0 hub to save you from clutter on your desk. Two HDMI 2.0 ports means you can easily switch between your PC and console too so it's a solid all-rounder. It might not be the biggest of displays but it'll look good.

You'll find more information on this offer below, and plenty more cheap gaming monitor deals too.

(opens in new tab) Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor | $349.99 $299.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - With a high refresh rate and strong picture quality, the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor might not be the biggest of screens but it'll look great as you play.



More of today's best Alienware monitor deals

You'll find plenty more Alienware gaming monitors on sale right now, across a range of lines and sizes. We're rounding up all the best prices available today just below.

We also have a look at the best curved gaming monitors if you fancy something more immersive, along with the best gaming PCs. Alternatively, check out our guide to the best Alienware laptops for a more portable option.