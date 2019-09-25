Save $50 on a great gaming keyboard, the Corsair K65 LUX RGB

If you're in the market for the best gaming keyboard , Corsair is always a safe bet: they're a reliable brand with well-considered tech that tops charts for a reason. As luck would have it, one of their top mechanical keyboard models is currently on sale at Amazon. The Corsair K65 LUX RGB gaming keyboard has been reduced to $79.99 , and that's very, very nearly the cheapest it's ever been (it was a single dollar less in September 2018). It's also a solid $50 off the list price of $129.99.

As a tenkeyless mechanical keyboard - which means it doesn't have a numpad on the right-hand side - the Corsair K65 LUX RGB is a compact plank leaving greater room for your mouse. That'll come in handy if you're pushed for space, or game on a one of the best gaming laptops, but the keys are still laid out as normal so it doesn't feel cramped at the same time. What's more, it's built on a very tidy "aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum frame for superior durability". Dedicated media controls, per-key RGB lighting, and an optional rubber wrist-rest help make the K65 LUX's case as well. USB passthrough then seals the deal. This lets you run accessories through it or charge your phone without needing to dig around for a free slot on your PC. Convenient.

However, the real stars are the mechanical Cherry MX RGB Red key switches. These are satisfying and tactile, but they don't come with the noisy click of other keyboards. That's ideal if you live with others or plan to use it in an office and don't want to distract anyone.

Today's best mechanical keyboard deal

