Save $20 on this Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League bundle at Woot

Xbox Series S deals have been flying in over the last few months, but this $20 discount on the Fortnite and Rocket League bundle is one of the best yet. Amazon Prime members can save $20 on the Xbox Series S at Woot right now, with the Amazon retailer dropping the $299.99 Xbox Series S bundle down to just $279.99. If you've been thinking about getting a current-gen console, you might want to consider hopping on this offer. Plus, if you're not already a Prime member you can sign up with a free 30 day trial - even better.

The Xbox Series S has been the only current-gen console readily available to buy, and we've seen Xbox deals landing more and more frequently on this budget-oriented model. Woot has been offering up some incredible price cuts recently, offering Nintendo Switch deals and rare discounts on PS5 accessories to boot. This offer will be available for the next 11 days or until the stock has sold out.

You're also getting credits and packs for two of the most popular free-to-play games, Fortnite and Rocket League with today's Xbox deals. The Midnight Drive Pack, which includes the Dark Skully skin, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe and 1,000 V-Bucks in-game currency for Fortnite that can be spent on anything. For Rocket League, you get the Purple Masamune Car skin, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels and 1,000 in-game credits.

Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle | $299.99 $279.99 at Woot

Save $20 - This fantastic deal comes with the Xbox Series S console and the Midnight Drive Pack two of the most popular free to plays games as well as some in game currency.



