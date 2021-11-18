Save $100 on a 280Hz Acer Nitro gaming monitor in Best Buy's early Black Friday deals

Best Buy has launched a new round of early Black Friday gaming monitor deals over the last week, which means there are plenty of discounts to feast your eyes on right now. However, other retailers can't beat this $100 discount on a 27-inch Acer Nitro (XV271 Zbmiiprx). Best Buy has dropped the $399.99 MSRP down to just $299.99 this week and is offering a Black Friday price guarantee for its My Best Buy members.

That means that if future Black Friday gaming monitor deals drop this price even further at Best Buy, you'll be able to claim a refund for the difference. As it stands today, though, this is a particularly special offer.

Amazon is still stuck at $399.99 for the 280Hz display, and we aren't seeing other retailers matching this offer either. That means you're getting the best price on the web here, at the time of writing. With Freesync Premium, and HDR built in, there's plenty of value packed into this new price tag as well.

You'll find more information on this early Black Friday gaming monitor deal just below, with more of the latest Black Friday gaming deals further down the page as well.

Acer Nitro 27-inch gaming monitor (XV271) | $399.99 Acer Nitro 27-inch gaming monitor (XV271) | $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Considering Amazon is still stuck at a $399.99 MSRP, Best Buy is offering excellent value with a $100 discount on this Acer Nitro gaming monitor. Overclockable up to 280Hz, and packing AMD Freesync Premium, there's plenty of value under the hood - and this offer comes with Best Buy's Black Friday price guarantee as well.



