Save $10 on Assassin's Creed Valhalla and get a free PS5 or Xbox Series X upgrade

Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla are two of the best upcoming games, and both of them are being discounted before they're even out. Ahead of this year's Black Friday gaming deals, the new games are $10 off on Amazon. No matter whether you buy on Xbox or PS4, you'll be able to upgrade to the next-gen version of the game for free.

The latest entry in the long-running Assassin's Creed series takes players from the shores of Norway to the strongholds of Saxon England, in the boots of Viking warrior Eivor. Following on from the likes of predecessors Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey, Valhalla boasts a huge open-world to explore, plenty of deadly enemies to fight your way through, and two sets of post-launch content which expand the action from the hustle and bustle of medieval Paris and the mysterious druid homelands of Ireland.

If you're hoping for something a little more high-tech, however, Cyberpunk 2077 is likely to be a little more up your street. The next game from The Witcher 3 developers CD Projekt Red takes players to the dystopian futuristic world of Night City, where fast cars and body modifications are all the rage, and the ghost of Keanu Reeves is your best friend.

While the $10 discount doesn't extend to the PS5 or Xbox Series X versions of the games, that needn't stop you from getting your next-gen fix. Both Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077 are on the list of games confirmed as getting free next-gen upgrades, meaning that if you own them on Xbox One or PS4, you'll be able to enjoy the decreased loading times and improved graphics of Microsoft and Sony's new consoles at no extra cost.

Grab two of this year's most anticipated games

Assassin's Creed Valhalla| $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

As warrior Eivor, travel from Norway to pillage and raid against the fortresses of Saxon England. Valhalla offers an enormous map to explore and plenty of deadly enemies to face off against - and with a free upgrade to the next-gen version on offer, Assassin's Creed has never looked so good.View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077| $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Grab CD Projekt Red's long-awaited follow-up to The Witcher 3 at a discount before it's even out. Cyberpunk 2077's Night City promises to be an incredible place to explore on current consoles, but with a free upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X version on offer, this is a seriously timely deal.View Deal

It's worth noting that you won't get your hands on either game for a little while - the Assassin's Creed Valhalla release date is November 10, while a three-week delay means you'll be waiting until December 10 for the Cyberpunk 2077 release date. Given, however, that these games aren't actually out yet, a $10 discount is definitely not to be sniffed at.

If you're looking for something to play your new games on, check out these Black Friday deals. Or if you're looking to take advantage of that upgraded tech, these Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X deals should offer a cheap way to take advantage of next-gen.