Save 20% on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ahead of launch

Both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been hit with a big discount, allowing you to save 20% overall - by adding a special promo code, you can get them for £39.99 each at Currys (opens in new tab) instead of almost their typical RRP of £49.99.

To receive that £10 reduction on Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, you just have to enter the code STARTER20 at checkout (without it, you won't get the full saving). And although you obviously won't receive them right away, due to the release date being 18 November, you still aren't likely to find them much cheaper even with this year's Black Friday Pokemon deals coming up.

If you'd prefer, you can also get exactly the same offer with a sweet bonus travel mug (opens in new tab) featuring Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's starters for exactly the same price. With there being no downside to doing that, we'd probably opt for this option while stock lasts.

Anyway, considering how these two games are some of the most anticipated releases of the year (not to mention the fact that they're so new they're not even out yet), this is one of the best Black Friday gaming deals we've seen so far. It's just the start, too; we're also seeing 26% off Switch games (opens in new tab) at Amazon, so keep your eyes peeled to make the most of those offers.

Now that the early Black Friday offers are upon us, there are plenty of discounts to take advantage of (we've already seen some great Black Friday Pokemon card deals, for instance). Our price-matching software has rounded up a few Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals below as well, so be sure to check them out if you want to make your money go that little bit further.

