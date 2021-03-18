RX 6700 XT prices - here are your best bets for finding RX 6700 stock right now

It's very nearly time to try and buy AMD RX 6700 XT stock! The graphics card is well and truly out in the wild in just a few minutes' time! AMD's latest graphics card is going to be hot stuff, offering good next-gen with AMD's RDNA 2 architecture performance for a very promising sub-$500 price tag. Because of that this graphics card launch is likely to be the same as all those that came before: a fast, bitter fight for folks who just want to buy a new PC component. Availability is going to be key, and ensuring you have the best chance possible using the links below is the best bet.

RX 6700 XT prices: retailer list

The RX 6700 XT's balance of performance, next-gen capabilities, RDNA 2 architecture, and a sub-$500 price tag means everyone and their mother is going to be trying to buy AMD RX 6700 XT stock today, so the links above to retailers and individual cards - when they appear - are going to be excellent ports of call. We'd love to guarantee success in your search for the latest RX 6700 XT prices and stock but we've all seen this movie before. Bookmark, sign in, and camp so you have the best chance.

Just to remind you, the RX 6700 XT comes in at the 'lower' end of the spectrum from Team Red. However, it'll still house the latest AMD RDNA 2 architecture and features, meaning it's very likely to threaten best graphics card lists up and down the internet. If you're after a card that'll serve you at the sweet spot of 1440p gaming and offer a superb companion to a fast-refreshing contender for the best gaming monitors, then this is going to be a good call. In the shape of raw specs, we're looking at 12GB of GDDR6 memory, 40 compute units, 2,560 cores, and a boost clock of 2,424 MHz. This puts the RX 6700 XT up against the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 cards, or thereabouts.

The card's affordability is also likely to see a great uptake in the pre-built best gaming PC market as manufacturers make increasingly attractive and competent 'budget' models with the more reasonably priced components.

(Image credit: AMD)

Other AMD graphics cards

If you're hunting down the best places to buy the previously-announced models, then these are the links you're looking for.

US AMD RX 6000 GPU retailers

Best Buy | Newegg | Amazon | Micro Center | Walmart | Adorama | B&H Photo

UK AMD RX 6000 GPU retailers

Amazon UK | Overclockers UK | Ebuyer | Box | Novatech

Canada AMD RX 6000 GPU retailers

Best Buy | Amazon CA

Nvidia graphics cards

(Image credit: Nvidia)

If you fancy trying to find one of the latest graphics cards from the green team - or a machine powered by one - then these pages are going to be of interest:

Graphics card stock

Buy RTX 3060 | Buy RTX 3060 Ti | Buy RTX 3070 | Buy RTX 3080 | Buy RTX 3090

Laptop deals and stock

RTX 3060 laptop deals | RTX 3070 laptop | RTX 3080 laptop

PC deals and stock

RTX 3060 PC | RTX 3070 PC | RTX 3080 PC | RTX 3090 PC

And if you're looking for the latest prices and deals on any graphics card then these are the current best prices for GPUs - of any stripe, power or age - near you right now.

If you're in the mood for re-evaluating your PC in line with the arrival of the AMD RX 6700 XT GPU, then check out our takes on the best CPU for gaming you can get, not to mention the best RAM for gaming.