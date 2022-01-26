RTX 3050 is due to launch tomorrow - here's where to expect stock

With the RTX 3050 launch imminent (it's happening tomorrow, January 27), much speculation has been placed on what the availability of RTX 3050 stock will be in the wake of the rest of the series. Nvidia's previous entry-level Ampere video card, the RTX 3060, launched just shy of a year ago exclusively through the company's partners. It experienced a very brief window of availability, so we're willing to bet the same will be true with the new budget video card as well.

It's been rumored online that RTX 3050 stock is due to launch at 6am ET / 9am PT tomorrow. This would be consistent with several other GPU launches we have witnessed. Generally, our advice is to be online as early as you possibly can in order to have the best chance at getting yourself an RTX 3050 at MSRP before it's too late.

While it was previously only available in portable form through RTX 3050 laptops, the new line of discrete video cards will feature 8GB GDDR6 memory and benefit from the latest A.I. technologies. We'll be bringing you all the latest RTX 3050 news on stock and availability as soon as we're able to.

RTX 3050 price

The RTX 3050 carries a starting MSRP of $249 / £239, however, as there will be no Founders Edition version, the actual retail rates will largely be dictated by Nvidia's partners. While we're expecting some partner cards to sell at this rate, we also wouldn't be surprised to see higher-end option options coming in at close to double on launch day, too. If you're after one of the best graphics cards for gaming on a strict budget, then the RTX 3050 should fill that role well.

Where to expect RTX 3050 stock

Where to expect RTX 3050 stock - US

Check Newegg

We're expecting Newegg to have RTX 3050 models for sale as soon as the announcements go live, at least based off our recent experiences with other budget GPU launches. Be warned, though, stock only tends to last a few minutes here at most.

Check Amazon

Amazon does not typically go live with stock as soon as it is announced, though we're anticipating the world's largest online retailer to have several RTX 3050 models available for purchase on the day.

Check Best Buy

Best Buy has been the gold standard for RTX 30 series restocks since October. With this knowledge in mind, we expect representation from the major partner brands here on the day. However, there's no Founders Edition model, so expect prices, and availability, to fluctuate.

Check B&H Photo

While B&H Photo does not typically have a lot of RTX 30 series stock available, it did have a decent supply of the RTX 3060, the previous entry-level model, in stock. We're expecting it to be a similar story with RTX 3050 stock, for as limited as the availability may be.

Check Dell

While this online retailer is mostly known for its RTX 30 series prebuilt rigs and gaming laptops, it has had RTX 30 series video cards at launch. We recommend paying close attention here, and on social media when the news goes live.

Check Adorama

We've previously seen RTX 3060 GPUs, as well as RTX 3050 laptops here, so it stands to reason that Adorama will have some RTX 3050 video cards available tomorrow at the very least.

Check Walmart

While Walmart doesn't normally go live with stock immediately on launch, it has held RTX 30 series models at MSRP on the day before. Always worth checking in here just in case.

Where to expect RTX 3050 stock - UK

Check Ebuyer

Ebuyer has proven itself to be the go-to UK retailer for a wide variety of RTX 30 series launches in the past. If the recent RX 6500 XT launch is anything to go by, then this site is bound to have both RTX 3050 pre-orders and day one units ready for sale imminently.

Check CCL Online

CCL Online has been one of the stronger UK retailers for RTX 30 series stock since its inception and has been consistently good with restocks since release. While we cannot guarantee stock drops in substantial order, we're anticipating at least a few models from this site.

Check Overclockers UK

We're expecting Overclockers UK to have many RTX 3050 models available for sale when the announcement goes live. It should be stated that RTX 3050 pre-orders at RRP are likely to disappear before the day-one launch units do (which tend to be pricier).

Check Currys

While RTX 30 series partner cards have generally hung around longer at Currys than some other RTX 30 series retailers, it is currently unknown as to what representation can be expected here tomorrow.

Check Amazon

We've generally found that Amazon UK has more of a presence for RTX 30 series availability at launch than it does in the US. With this in mind, while we're not anticipating a massive stock drop on the day, at least a few units should show up tomorrow.

If you've wanted to try your hand at picking up some other cards in the RTX 30 series line, this is the best way to do it, with prices and availability on the individual cards as well as laptop and desktop configurations available, too.

