Quick, the Dell XPS 13 is back down to $649.99 ahead of Black Friday laptop deals

Dell has launched a new wave of Black Friday laptop deals today, and we've spotted an old favorite jumping back into the action. To be precise, the Dell XPS 13 has returned to an excellent $649.99 sales price (was $949.99). That's a stunning $300 discount, giving way to a sub-$700 cost that we rarely see in Dell XPS laptop deals.

You're getting a solid spec under the hood as well, with an 11th-generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. However, if you do want to push things a little further, Dell's early Black Friday laptop deals are also hitting the touchscreen model. You'll find the same components under the hood here, but you're getting a little more flexibility for $729.99 (was $1,049.99).

It's not everyday that you stumble across such a low price on an ultrabook like this, though it's true that we're seeing some excellent discounts across the whole site right now. Dell's Black Friday laptop deals have hit hard, offering up a $199.99 sales price (was $388.99) on this entry level Dell Inspiron 15 3000 with 128GB. We usually expect to see this model at around $249 during the annual sales, so you're getting a particularly strong offer here.

We're rounding up both of these Dell XPS deals just below, with plenty more early Black Friday laptop deals at Dell further down the page. However, if you're after an Alienware machine, we'd recommend you check out the Black Friday gaming laptop deals kicking off right now as well.

Today's best Dell XPS deals

Dell XPS 13 laptop | $949.99 Dell XPS 13 laptop | $949.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $300 - The Dell XPS 13 has dropped back down to just $649.99 at Dell today, and that's a price point we rarely see on this ultrabook. If you missed out on this discount earlier last week, then, we'd heartily recommend jumping in as soon as possible, because stock might not last long here.



Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop | $1,049.99 Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop | $1,049.99 $729.99 at Dell

Save $320 - If you're looking to add a little extra flair to your Dell XPS deal, this model packs a touchscreen up top for just $729.99. That means you can pick up the premium chassis, complete with a mid-range 11th-gen i5 configuration of specs (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD), for a great price right now.



More of today's best Black Friday laptop deals at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop | $388.99 Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop | $388.99 $199.99 at Dell

Save $189 - We usually only expect to see this entry-level Dell Inspiron 15 configuration at around $249.99 in Black Friday laptop deals, but this $199.99 sales price is definitely welcome too. This is the cheapest we've seen the 128GB SSD configuration drop to in recent memory. That means this isn't an offer to be missed, but hurry, because this one's selling fast.



Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop | $788.99 Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop | $788.99 $499.99 at Dell

Save $289 - With 12GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, this Dell Inspiron 15 configuration is certainly punching above its price tag. Those are specs we very rarely see at under $500, so those looking to make the most of early Black Friday laptop deals would do well to get in quick on this one.



Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop | $868.99 Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop | $868.99 $569.99 at Dell

Save $299 - If you think you'll need a little extra memory, you'll find this 16GB RAM configuration available for $299 off at Dell as well. That's excellent news for anyone multi-tasking between more demanding programs. You'll also find an 11th gen i5 processor inside, and 256GB of SSD storage.



More of today's best Dell XPS laptop deals

If the offers above can't quite match your needs, you'll find plenty more Dell XPS deals available right now. We're rounding up all the lowest prices from around the web in the comparison chart just below.

