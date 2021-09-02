If a PS5 restock is going to appear anywhere today, it'll be at these stores

Thursday is usually the busiest day of the week for PS5 restocks, so put on your game face, pray to the console gods, and get ready; this might be the time you secure a PS5.

In terms of which stores you should prioritise, it's worth keeping an eye on GameStop as we march toward the weekend. The chain has hinted that another PS5 restock (or an Xbox Series X stock drop, at least) is on the way soon via its Twitter account.

More specifically, the post discusses GameStop's PowerUp reward tier on social media while suggesting that anyone on the lookout for consoles should sign up sooner than later. Indeed, it notes that "there are lots of benefits to being a PowerUp Rewards Pro, but one of the best is early access to the new console drops... Just something to think about." The only thing it's lacking is a nudge and a wink.

Elsewhere, Best Buy is overdue a PS5 restock - way overdue, in fact. It's been three weeks to the day since the store's last drop, so we could see another one today if we're lucky. Camp on the website from 2pm ET (which is normally when consoles appear) and cross your fingers.

Walmart is also a good one to monitor this afternoon, but we're less confident about it. Even though the retailer usually sticks to a Thursday PS5 restock (unlike last Wednesday when it surprised everyone with a sudden drop), there's usually a gap of a week between deals. In other words, we might not get more PlayStations from them until September 8 or 9.

Finally, there's always an outside chance that Amazon will join the party with a PS5 restock of its own - however, we wouldn't rely on it happening. The online giant is extremely unpredictable and prone to long droughts where it doesn't offer any PS5 stock at all, so we'd recommend checking in every now and then but not getting your hopes up.

PS5 restock hints and tips

PS5 deals are difficult to secure, but there are things you can do to give yourself a head-start. We've listed some of the things our team of bargain-hunters have learned over the past year while searching for stock, and although they won't guarantee you success with a PS5 restock, they'll mean you're as well-prepared as you can be.

1. Be patient

This is probably the most important advice we can give. No matter whether the console looks like it's out of stock, don't panic or throw in the towel. Retailers usually release deals in waves, so you should get another chance at striking PS5 restock gold soon.

2. Sign in and get your payment details ready

Speed is of the essence when it comes to a PS5 restock, so this is the easiest way of making sure you avoid any unnecessary holdups. Trust us, you don't want to be timed out or get tangled up in technical problems that force you to start the transaction all over again (at which point the console may be gone).

3. Prioritise bundles

As you'd expect, consoles by themselves sell out a lot faster than anything else. Because of this, make a beeline for bundles with games or the best PS5 accessories - they tend to stick around for longer, so you might have more luck.

4. Don't pay more than you have to

Standard PS5 consoles shouldn't cost you more than $499.99 in the USA or £449.99 in the UK, while the Digital Edition is supposed to weigh in at US$399.99/£349.99. Don't ever pay more than that unless you're getting a bundle with extras - some shady individuals like to inflate the price, and scalpers (sellers who buy consoles to resell with a ridiculous mark-up) are never worth buying from.

5. Keep an eye on social media

Stock tracking accounts on the likes of Twitter are the best early-warning system for PS5 restock deals. They'll let you know where and when a drop is happening whilst providing predictions for where the console will appear next. This gives you a much needed advantage over other shoppers.

Which PS5 should you buy?

PS5 ($499.99)

For the 'standard' PS5 experience, this is the version you should get. It's the full PlayStation package and, unlike the Digital Edition, includes a disc drive that can play your physical PS5 / PS4 game discs, DVDs, or Blu-rays. Besides giving you flexibility, that's probably cheaper in the long run (buying things digitally is typically more expensive).

PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99)

Want to save some cash in your hunt for a PS5 restock? This cheaper alternative still offers the same next-gen gaming experience, but it's a good chunk of change less thanks to the lack of a disc drive. Just be aware that you'll have to buy and download all your content digitally, which can be more expensive.

Check for PS5 restock deals today

