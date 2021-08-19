PS5 restock happening today at UK retailer Game

A fresh PS5 restock is happening today at UK retailer Game, giving you another chance at snagging Sony's new-gen console in disk or digital form.

If you're UK based and still haven't had the chance to buy a PS5, you're going to want to get your battle station ready ASAP, as Game is about to add PS5 stock. While it's hard to predict the exact time stock will be added, the retailer has established a pattern of dropping stock in the morning before 9am BST. Just to play it safe, we'd recommend having the page open and your credit card handy by 8:30am.

As for our US-based friends, PS5 stock could be headed to retailers stateside as well, as Thursdays are often the busiest days in that regard. Walmart, Best Buy, and Target usually add stock in the afternoon hours, but Amazon is a wild card, often opening up deals without a heads-up.

PS5 deals are few and far between, so when we hear of a restock ahead of time, you'd do well not to sleep on it. Here's where you need to be to finally get yourself that beautiful spaceship looking machine today:

As we mentioned earlier, just because you aren't based in the UK doesn't mean you should throw in the towel. We've actually been seeing PS5 restocks happen a bit more frequently in recent weeks, so if anything now's the time to up your game. And with that in mind, here are some US and UK links to help you find PS5 stock:

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.