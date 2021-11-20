This year's Black Friday PS Plus deals have landed - save up to 34% in early PS5 sales

PS Plus deals are exploding in this weekend's early Black Friday PS5 deals, with heavy discounts in both the US and UK. Stateside you'll find a $20 saving on a 12 month membership (now $39.99, was $59.99) at Best Buy and in the UK, Amazon has cut 34% off the same subscription leaving us with a £32.99 price (was £49.99). Grabbing any PS Plus deals, particularly on annual memberships, always feels like a win, as that £50 up-front cost can feel quite steep.

These early Black Friday PS5 deals, however, are dropping us close to record low price territory, though - a rarity since the price hike put a dampener on PS Plus deals in general earlier this year.

Plus, if you're looking to maximise the value of your Black Friday PS5 deals, there's the added bonus of a PlayStation Plus membership including access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, which is a selection of 20 of the best PS4 games accessible for free as part of your subscription, exclusively for PS5 owners.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, as well as plenty more PS Plus deals and wider Black Friday PS5 sales further down the page.

Today's best Black Friday PS Plus deals

PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - PS Plus discounts don't come around too often, especially since the price hike earlier this year. However, Best Buy can save you $20 on a 12 month membership right now. That's excellent news for anyone looking to top up their subscription or test the service this week.



PlayStation Plus 12 month membership | £49.99 PlayStation Plus 12 month membership | £49.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £17 - It's rare to see a 12-month PS Plus membership drop cheaper than this £32.99 price point. While we have seen slightly larger discounts in Black Friday PS5 deals of years gone by, this is the best offer we've seen in 2021 post-price hike. Whether you're looking to top up your subscription or join up fresh, this is a great deal.



More of today's best PS Plus deals

If the price above doesn't quite suit, or you're looking for a three month membership, you'll find plenty more PS Plus deals from around the web just below.

More Black Friday deals

For more PlayStation deals, we're also rounding up the best PS5-related offers, which include everything from PS5 restock updates to Black Friday PS5 SSD savings, Black Friday PS5 monitor deals, and all the way down to Black Friday PS5 headset offers.