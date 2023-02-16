Presidents Day TV deals 2023 - get one of the best for less

Presidents' Day TV deals might not seem like the most obvious time to find a great discount but you'll be surprised by the number of top brands and retailers that slash their prices. In recent history, we've even seen better deals than you would find on Prime Day or sometimes Black Friday.

Following on from the Super Bowl, these TV deals receive significant deals now that the big game has ended. Everyone from Amazon to Walmart to Best Buy partakes in the event with all of the top brands involved. It's knowing where to look that's key, so that's where our bargain hunters come in. We scour the web to find all the best deals so you don't have to. Best of all there are some amazing opportunities for finding one of the best gaming TVs or one of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X for much less.

Presidents Day TV deals span the full length of the price spectrum, which means you'll likely be catered to no matter your budget. With that, it's also worth checking out the best 120Hz 4K TVs , best OLED TVs , or best QLED TVs for all of the latest offers. In general, though, we have everything you need below for finding the best Presidents' Day TV deals.

Presidents' Day TV deals 2023

(opens in new tab) Samsung TU7000 4K TV | 43-inch | $297.99 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

A great TV at a great price. This Samsung model is the number one best-seller at the retailer for reason, now dropping below the $300 mark. It's a quality bit of kit with 4K UHD and an auto low latency mode that's perfectly suited for gaming.

(opens in new tab) Hisense | 50-inch | $529.99 $327.52 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $202 - Only $30 away from its cheapest ever price, this Hisense 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV is a great budget pick and one of Amazon's best sellers. It's now 38% off as part of Presidents' Day sales.

(opens in new tab) VIZIO V-Series 4K TV | 65-inch | $530 $449.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $90 - A decent saving on a very sizeable 65-inch TV for under $500. VIZIO makes some of the best budget-level TVs (still while keeping the quality up) with this Presidents' Day TV deal being a great opportunity to get one for even less.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 65U6G ULED 4K TV | 65-inch | $849.99 $522.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $327.99 - This is a great saving on a quality 65-inch Hisense TV. Steadily decreasing over the last year, this 300-plus discount should not be overlooked. For a little over $500, that's a whole lot of screen.

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia XR A80J | 55-inch | $1,299 $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - A solid discount on a premium TV that packs in Sony's Cognitive Processor XR and Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology. This TV has practically halved since last year and now this $300 discount drops it under $1,000.

(opens in new tab) LG Class 4K C2 | 65-inch | $3,786.30 $1,598.50 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $2,187 - A big discount on an even bigger TV. This LG build has steadily been decreasing over the past year and is now under $1,600. With LG arguably known as the best brand on the market, we're a big fan of this price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QN90B NEO QLED 4K | 65-inch | $2,599.99 $1,699.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $900 - Without a doubt, this is one of the highlight deals of Presidents' Day with Samsung slashing almost a grand off its 2022 flagship model. It's a beauty with top-of-the-line features and NEO QLED 4K capability.

(opens in new tab) LG Smart UHD 8K TV | 65-inch | $1,896.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $850 - Only $100 away from its cheapest ever price, this LG Smart 8K TV has come down by more than $1,000 over the past year and offers 8K resolution. It's a top brand too, so you can't go wrong.

When will the best Presidents' Day TV sales start? Presidents' Day 2023 will take place on Monday, February 20th with several retailers putting sales up ahead of the main day. A lot will also kick off on the Friday beforehand (February 17th) before the rest are then rolled out on Presidents' Day itself.

