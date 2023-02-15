The best Presidents' Day gaming PC deals for 2023

The Presidents Day gaming PC deals could present a great chance to get a brand new rig or upgrade to something a little more potent for less this spring. The likes of Dell, Best Buy, and Newegg have all come out to play in discount land, and there are some great price cuts and sales going on.

If you're looking for a budget-priced, but still quality, machine the nthere'#s an Alienware R12 sporting a GTX 1650 Super and i5 Intel processor that's down to just $999.99 (opens in new tab) right now. This is a great shout for anyone looking to get into PC gaming but can't throw money at the situation. A great entrance point, given you'll get all the benefits, and bells and whistles of an Alienware machine too.

Howevever, if you do have the budget but want great value or a discount to play its part too, then you could aim for an RTX 3090 beast which has had it's price slashed by nearly $900 and gets you more storage than you could shake your fist at (480GB SSD + 3TB HDD), but also bags you a whopping 32GB of RAM, and a Ryzen 7 5800X to support that awesome graphics card. It's now down to $3,929.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy.

There really is something for everyone out there among the President Day gaming PC deals, but if you're looking for more, then fear not as we've also rounded up some of the best Dell Presidents Day sales, Presidents Day TV deals, and the latest from the Newegg Presidents day sale too.

Today's best Presidents Day Gaming PC deals

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora Ryzen R14 | $1,299.99 $899.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - We're big fans of this cheap Alienware model which has come down by $400. It comes with a solid CPU and GPU that great for entry to mid-level PC gaming. Great for when on a budget. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600x, AMD Radeon RX 5300, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion | $1018.88 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

While not a straight deal, this HP Pavilion has been reduced by almost $1,000 since it launched and is a great budget alternative to some of the pricier options out there. Features: 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 2TB HDD, I5-10400F processor, GeForce RTX 3060.

(opens in new tab) HP OMEN| $1,349.99 $1,214.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $135 - A decent saving on a decent PC from one of the best known brands. This is as reliable as it gets and now on clearance sale, so be quick if interested. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD.



(opens in new tab) Skytech Shiva| $1,899.99 $1,399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - This is the lowest-ever price we've ever seen for Skytech Shiva at the retailer – being slashed by another $100 just in the last month. It's getting so low it could start to compete with some of the more budget friendly options, so a top recommendation for sure. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



(opens in new tab) Skytech Prism II | $2,200 $1,799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - This is an terrific price on the Skytech Prism II, a PC that is running all the latest hardware inside a very gorgeous package for a very competitive rate. It's fallen by another $200 since January, so get on it. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



(opens in new tab) Thermaltake Reactor 380 | $2,799.99 $1,899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $900 - We're big fans of Thermaltake builds, and considering this is now only $100 away from being it's lowest ever price, this is proving to be a big winner for Presidents' Day. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, RTX 3080, 16GB RGB, 1TB SSD, Windows 10

(opens in new tab) Continuum Micro Workstation | $3,800 $2,599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $1,200 - This is an insane machine for your cash. It's rare to see RTX 3090 Ti rigs coming in at under $3,000 and those that do can't really compete with the ginormous specs found inside this build. Futureproofing at its finest. Features: Intel Core i9-12900KF, RTX 3090 Ti, 128GB RAM, 2TB NVMe SSD + 6TB HDD.

(opens in new tab) CLX SET gaming PC (RTX 3090) | $3,339.99 $3,139.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - RTX 3090 PCs have some power behind them, even still with 40 series range now on the market. This price tag has come down from $4,800 this time last year so that's a big saving. Features: Intel Core i9 10850K processor, 64GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, 6TB HDD + 1TB NVMe SSD

You can be sure to find more of the best gaming keyboards, best gaming monitors, and best gaming mice during the Presidents Day sales.