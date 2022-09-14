The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide

It's happening, and it's getting closer: you can now pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For real.

Even though it was only announced during the recent Nintendo Direct on September 13, pre-order options and listings have started popping up already. Some look a bit more promising than others, admittedly, but with no official pre-order announcement or news or timings from Nintendo itself, we will take what we can at this early stage when it comes to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders.

We haven't got any word on any official or retailer special editions yet, but in the meantime, you can check out your immediate options below for the Switch-exclusive game.

Following in the footsteps of the titan that was Breath of the Wild, a game that changed the open-world recipe, Tears of the Kingdom launches on May 12, 2023. Little is truly known about the plot of the game, but as we speculate in our early guide, it seems that the desiccated corpse of Ganon has arisen from under Hyrule Castle, and the tendrils of Malice are potentially starting to spread again...

However, with only trailers and glimpses to actually work with, the community is still deep in investigation mode, trying to work out what might actually be going on. We know, however, that a Tears of the Kingdom pre-order is going to be the only way to ensure you're experiencing the game as soon as possible.

Pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the US

Pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the UK

