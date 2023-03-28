Where to pre-order the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo’s Zelda Direct has unveiled the a new Nintendo Switch OLED colorway today, designed to tie into Tears of the Kingdom. We haven’t had a Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch edition so far, which means mega fans are going to be seeking out a pre-order as soon as they hit the shelves. We’ve been tracking console stock since those heady days of 2020, so we know all the tips and tricks to find a Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order in good time.

We aren’t seeing any retailers offering stock just yet, but we’ll be checking back regularly and keeping this page up to date with all the latest developments. That said, there are a few retailers we’d recommend keeping an eye on in particular. Last year’s Splatoon 3 special edition launched at Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon in the US first, with UK retailers Amazon, Currys, and ShopTo showing up early as well. These are the stores we’d be refreshing when those Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch pre-orders do go live, and you’ll find plenty more information below.

Of course, if you're just after the game itself, we're seeing plenty of Nintendo Switch deals up for grabs ahead of that May 12 release date. Be sure to check out our full guide to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders for the best offers.

Pre-order The Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch OLED in the US

Amazon is often one of the first retailers to offer special edition pre-orders, but its also one of the fastest to get your console to you on launch day. If you’re a Prime member you get that excellent service for free as well. We aren’t seeing any inventory live right now, but stay tuned for more.



Walmart generally ties with Amazon for speed, but sometimes outlasts its online giant competitor in stock. Shipping times might be a little slower, but if these pre-orders move fast, Walmart is likely to have your back. Again, we’re still waiting for stock to land but we’re keeping a close eye.



While Best Buy doesn’t always beat Amazon time-wise, it’s well worth holding out for this selection of Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch pre-orders. We generally see additional merch shipping with Best Buy’s pre-orders, and we’re hopeful for a similar deal this time around.



GameStop actually leaked the new Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch OLED before today’s Direct, which means there’s a good chance pre-orders will be alive and well here. Like Best Buy, you’ll likely find some additional extras included here, though they may differ so it’s well worth shopping around.



Pre-order The Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

Amazon is your go-to if you’re after a speedy pre-order and you’re aiming to get your new console on day one. While stock is elusive here as well, we’re checking back constantly for new updates.



Believe it or not, ShopTo is often one of the first UK retailers to offer pre-orders. Not only that, but we often see a small amount of cash off the RRP here as well. While shipping won’t be as speedy, those looking to spend as little as possible should check here first.

An old favorite, Currys often has an allotment of pre-order stock ready to go just after announcement. We’re also used to seeing extra discounts on games or merch for those who pre-order here as well.

It’s a little slower, but if stock does start to run out during the pre-order stage, it’s worth taking a look at Very. This retailer regularly packages games and other accessories in with high demand items like this, which helps them stay on the shelves a little longer.

What is the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order price? While a price hasn't been announced yet, it is expected that the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch OLED will launch at $359.99 / £319.99. That’s inline with previous special edition consoles, with a $10 / £10 surcharge for that game-specific colorway.

What is the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch OLED release date? The new console will launch on April 28 though we don't know when pre-orders will land. That's just a few weeks before the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom release date on May 12.

Does the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch OLED come with Tears of the Kingdom? Nintendo doesn't tend to ship its special editions with copies of the games they're tied to, and the same is true here. You'll need to pick up a separate copy of Tears of the Kingdom for the full experience.

We're also rounding up plenty more of the best Nintendo Switch accessories to fully kit out your setup, as well as the best Nintendo Switch controllers and the best Nintendo Switch headsets for a top of the range experience.