The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer could feature a boss we haven’t seen in over 16 years

There’s a new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer doing the rounds, and that means fans are digging in to see what teases they can find. One discovery to quickly emerge is that the upcoming game may feature a boss we’ve not seen in over 16 years.

It’s a bit of a ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ situation, though at one point during the trailer you’ll see a big ol’ three-headed dragon walking across a bridge. Fans (opens in new tab) reckon (opens in new tab) that’s (opens in new tab) Gleeok, a multiple-head dragon who first appeared in the original The Legend of Zelda back on the SNES in 1987. You’d stumble across Gleeok in various dungeons, though they could have anywhere from two-to-three heads. Regardless, the fight would play out the same – each head would fall off after taking enough damage, only to flap about the room and shoot fireballs at you, somewhat like a Lernaen Hydra, if you’re into your Greek mythology.

Since then, we’ve only seen Gleeok in Oracle of Seasons in 2001 and Phantom Hourglass in 2007. Every riff is slightly different, though each fight typically unfolds similarly.

Aside from Link's swanky new car, one of the bigger talking points around The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is its next-gen price – mainly because it's only launching on a current-gen console. At $69.99, it's the first time Nintendo has charged over $59.99 for a standard Switch release. That's not to say that every new release will cost the same, though. In a statement to Game Informer (opens in new tab), Nintendo has explained that each new game's price will be decided on a "case-by-case basis".

