Nintendo will charge $70 for Switch games on "case-by-case basis"

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's $70 price tag won't be the standard for Nintendo games going forward.

Yesterday on February 8, pre-orders for Tears of the Kingdom went live, immediately following a new Nintendo Direct with a trailer showing off the new game. Shortly after, Nintendo confirmed to Game Informer (opens in new tab) that the $70 price for Tears of the Kingdom wouldn't be reflected on all Nintendo games in the future.

Nintendo stressed to Game Informer that prices for titles are determined on a "case-by-case basis." The publisher confirmed this to the outlet twice, in fact, adding a simple "no" when asked if the $70 price would be the trend for Nintendo-developed games going forward.

This will no doubt be a relief to Nintendo consumers around the world. PlayStation took the first step to the $70 price tag for first-party games back in 2020 with the likes of Demon's Souls, and Xbox announced late last year that its first-party games in 2023 would be charged at $70, including Starfield.

While this appears to be the norm for exclusive PlayStation and Xbox games, it won't be the standard for Nintendo games. That's if the company's new statement holds up, however - there's nothing to say Nintendo couldn't merely determine the vast majority of their games to be worth $70, and hike up the price accordingly.

For now though, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be Nintendo's first foray into the $70 price tag. Considering Breath of the Wild is one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games of all time, and the sequel has a fever-pitch level of anticipation, there's a lot to indicate fans might not necessarily be put off by the price tag.

