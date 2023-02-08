Nintendo Direct February 2023 live coverage - All the news as it happens

Refresh

SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) With the animated Super Mario Bros. Movie on the horizon, it seems like a hugely missed opportunity to not have a Mario game coincide with it. Unfortunately, and as GamesRadar+ Global Editor-In-Chief Sam Loveridge notes in our predictions , there's nothing really tangible to suggest that a sequel to Super Mario Odyssey could be announced… But that won't keep stalwart fans from getting their hopes up regardless. Which, honestly, good for them. It's good for there to be a bit of completely unrealistic hope in the world.

Just under an hour to go! Are you ready for the hype train?

POKEMON SCARLET AND VIOLET (Image credit: Nintendo) While it is known that there are updates waiting in the wings for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet , it seems unlikely that Nintendo will share anything during the Nintendo Direct about them. If you're at all familiar with the cadence of these things, you'll know that Pokemon-related announcements are often relegated to their own events, and with Pokemon Day 2023 swiftly approaching on February 27, it seems more likely that there will be news then rather than here and now.

BAYONETTA ORIGINS: CEREZA AND THE LOST DEMON (Image credit: PlatinumGames) A somewhat cutesy take on the Bayonetta series, and an origin story to boot, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is almost certainly set to make an appearance during today's Nintendo Direct. It's known that the game takes place long before Bayonetta became, well, Bayonetta, and that it will involve solving puzzles and fighting fiends, but this latest Nintendo Direct should include the best look yet at whatever the game actually includes.

METROID PRIME 4 (Image credit: Nintendo) Let's first and foremost acknowledge that video game development takes a long time, and doing it right can take even longer. Nobody here is claiming that making these things are easy or even straightforward. OK, with that out of the way, it has also been over four years at this point since Metroid Prime 4 restarted development . If ever there was a time to lift the veil on the long-awaited title, it seems like in the wake of a reduced profit forecast might be a good idea. It does seem a bit unlikely that Nintendo would reveal and release a new Metroid between now and June, but we live in hope.

PIKMIN 4 (Image credit: Nintendo) Beyond a big Zelda blowout, the title with the highest probability of showing up and having a release date announced during the Nintendo Direct seems to be Pikmin 4. Even before the official announcement of the Nintendo Direct, a retailer listing for Pikmin 4 cropped up online indicating a May 23 release. Will May 23 be the official date? It's hard to say as retailer listings are notoriously hit-and-miss when it comes to getting it right. Will Pikmin 4 get a release date today? That seems more certain.

ADVANCE WARS 1+2: REBOOT CAMP (Image credit: Nintendo) It's still radio silence from Nintendo when it comes to Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. While it had initially been set to release back in 2021, it was delayed once for improvements and then delayed further due to the Russian war with Ukraine. Given that the war is ongoing, and Nintendo has made no indication of exactly when to expect the rebooted Advance Wars compilation, it's hard to say whether today's Nintendo Direct will or won't include it. Surely Nintendo can't sit on a completely finished Nintendo Switch game from an iconic franchise forever… right?

OCTOPATH TRAVELER 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) Octopath Traveler 2, the sequel to Octopath Traveler, is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 24. Given the upcoming release, it seems only natural to assume that at least some of the Nintendo Direct's time will be spent on it. Lending this further credence is the fact that the announcement didn't explicitly state that it would be all about first-party Nintendo games, and Octopath Traveler 2 is from Square Enix. It seems likely that a gameplay showcase of some kind might feature within.

ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM (Image credit: Nintendo) Here is what we currently know about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom . It is the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

It takes players into the skies.

It is set to release on May 12, 2023. …and that's roughly it. Despite the fact that the new Zelda title releases in just three short months, there's been essentially no significant amount of explicit information released by the company. Pretty much everything at this point is speculative at best with question marks hanging over every aspect. As our own Ali Jones argues, this Nintendo Direct must go big on Zelda. It's such a beefy event that it seems like the stars have finally aligned for a full-on reveal of whatever it is that Nintendo has been hiding all this time.