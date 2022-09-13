Nintendo Direct September 2022 live coverage - All the news as it happens

Refresh

(Image credit: Nintendo) Fire Emblem Engage is launching January 20, 2023.

(Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) "So glad you're awake" - he's been asleep for 1000 years. Very Breath of the Wild of them

We fought and imprisoned the Fell Dragon, but apparently he's back folks!

Octopath Traveller 2 According to a new resetera post, GreenManGaming has leaked one of the announcement ahead of the Nintendo Direct September 2022 stream - Octopath Traveller 2.

Metroid Prime Trilogy remaster (Image credit: Nintendo) But... it may be more likely for us to see Retro Studios release the long-rumored remastered Metroid Prime trilogy for Switch. Now that would be something we are 100% up for. November is actually the original game's 20th anniversary so it feels prime for

Metroid Prime 4 (Image credit: Nintendo) Will Metroid Prime 4 (opens in new tab) get re-revealed? It's a great question, and one we don't have the answer to… not yet anyway – come back to us in an hour for that one! Despite being announced in 2017, Metroid Prime has had a pretty tumultuous development and is still a little ways away as a result. Development was rebooted in 2019, with Retro Studios taking over production. Personally, I think it's a little early for us to see Metroid Prime 4.

Bayonetta 3 (Image credit: PlatinumGames) Bayonetta 3 (opens in new tab) is set to release as a Nintendo Switch exclusive on October 28, but PlatinumGames hasn't exactly been forthcoming with new information. We're seeking clarity around the time-twisting story, not to mention how the developer has expanded Bayonetta's fluid combat and outrageous flair since Bayonetta 2 launched in 2014. The long-awaited sequel to one of the best action games (opens in new tab) of the modern era deserves a big showing, so we're hoping that Nintendo gives PlatinumGames the platform it deserves here.

The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD (Image credit: Vitor Maccari) Last year, The Legend of Zelda celebrated its 35th anniversary – and it passed with surprisingly little fanfare. That's not to discount the rather wonderful The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (opens in new tab), which will almost certainly have close thematic ties to the skyfaring adventures in Breath of the Wild 2, but we were expecting Nintendo to release the full suite of Wii U Zelda games on the Nintendo Switch. There have been some murmurings that The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD are set to arrive as a belated anniversary present – and given that they are two of the best Zelda games (opens in new tab) of all-time, I wouldn't have any complaints.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) Nintendo delayed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (opens in new tab) back in March, pushing the game to 2023. While it remains one of the most anticipated upcoming Nintendo Switch games (opens in new tab), there has been very little information released so far – it still doesn't have an official title. That's why we're anticipating a Breath of the Wild 2 blowout at the September Nintendo Direct, including a fresh look at the expanded overworld and some of the new combat moves Link has learned since we last saw him in 2017. Of course, Nintendo could decide to hold onto the big Breath of the Wild 2 reveal until the new year, but given that it has been over 200 days since the last full-fat Nintendo Direct – held in February 2022 – we're hoping Ninty has something big to show.