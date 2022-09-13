Fire Emblem Engage stars past heroes from the series

A brand new Fire Emblem game with a completely original storyline has been unveiled by Nintendo.

Announced just earlier today at the Nintendo Direct presentation on September 13, Fire Emblem Engage has been revealed as the next entry in the long-standing strategy series. The latest entry in the Fire Emblem series will be launching on Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023.

Unfortunately, major details about this new Fire Emblem game actually leaked online earlier this year in June. On a subreddited dedicated to the Nintendo series, screenshots surfaced of a supposedly-unannounced Fire Emblem game, depicting characters, locations, battles, and more.

Shortly thereafter, these leaked details were confirmed to be legitimate by Emily Rogers, long-time Nintendo leaker and reliable reporter. Rogers claimed the new game was originally intended to celebrate the series' 30th anniversary, and had actually been finished for "over a year" at the time of writing in June.

What's more, Rogers claimed that the game would feature a mechanic whereby players could summon in Fire Emblem characters from other games to their squad. Now that the new Fire Emblem game has been revealed, we finally know these details to be true, and we know what the future of the Fire Emblem series at large looks like.

