Fire Emblem Engage characters: All of the new and returning heroes confirmed so far

The roster of Fire Emblem Engage characters revealed so far continues to grow, thanks to a series of posts from the official Japanese Twitter account. As one of the most exciting upcoming Switch games on the near horizon, the Fire Emblem Engage initial reveal kicked off the September Nintendo Direct and introduced us to some of the fresh faces and familiar heroes that will be making an appearance in the new adventure. We also got to meet the new playable protagonist who fans were quick to dub as 'Toothpaste-chan' thanks to their fresh red and blue hairstyle.

Interestingly, Fire Emblem Engage will allow us to summon some classic heroes from Fire Emblem games past thanks to Emblem rings, which means we'll be meeting some famous heroes during our time in the new setting of Elyos. While we'll hopefully learn more about the cast in the coming months leading up to release, join us as we take you through all of the new and returning Fire Emblem Engage characters we know about so far.

Fire Emblem Engage protagonist – Alear

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Fire Emblem Engage sees us take on the role of a new protagonist known as Alear. As our avatar we'll be able to choose between "two forms" (opens in new tab)of the character just like past games in the series. Alear, as it turns out, is the Divine Dragon who is said to awaken a thousand years after a war in Elyos between the people of the continent and the Fell Dragon. With no memory of your past, you set out to put a stop to the resurrection of the Fell Dragon with the help of allies and Emblems that can be summoned using rings.

Returning Fire Emblem Engage heroes

In Fire Emblem Engage, we'll be able to summon Emblems who are heroes past games in the series that are contained within rings. Both the protagonist and characters are able to equip these rings in order to make use of an Emblem's power, which also increases their stats and gives them access to an arsenal of additional abilities. Here are all of the returning Fire Emblem Engage characters Intelligent Systems and Nintendo have revealed so far.

Marth – Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Marth was the first hero revealed, which is apt given that he appeared in the very first game in the series, Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light. Marth is the prince of Altea in the kingdom of Archanea. Known as the Emblem of Beginnings in Engage, we've gotten the chance to see what status and abilities Marth will lend us – he increases Strength, Dexterity, and Speed by two, and has the weapon Rapier along with the abilities: Perceptive, Break Defenses, Divine Speed, and Lodestar Rush.

Celica – Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Celica was one of the first two heroes from past games in the series to be confirmed among the Emblems you can call upon in Fire Emblem Engage. As the princess of the kingdom of Zofia, Celica first appeared in Fire Emblem Gaiden, which later got a remake in the form of Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia on the 3DS. In Fire Emblem Echoes, Celica's starting class is Priestess, which allows her to use a variety of magic tomes in combat. In Engage, she is known as the Emblem of Echoes and while we don't yet know what stats she'll give a character through the use of a ring, it'll be exciting to see what abilities we'll get to use.

Sigurd – Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The latest hero from the Fire Emblem series to make an appearance as one of the Emblems (opens in new tab) in Engage is Sigurd. Making his debut appearance in Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War, Sigurd was of the Lord class as a horse unit that could wield a lance. Just like the other Emblems in Engage, Sigurd also holds a title - the Emblem of the Holy War – which appears to also reference the game he originates from in the series.

Fire Emblem Engage rumored heroes

During the reveal trailer, we got to see some artwork as the trailer spoke of heroes called upon to aid the world. While no heroes have been shown in-game other than Marth and Celica, their appearance in the artwork above may indicate that they will come to Fire Emblem Engage. The other heroes may who may appear as Emblems include:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo ) (Image credit: Nintendo )

Micaiah (Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn)

Lyn (Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade)

Ike (Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance)

Lucina (Fire Emblem: Awakening)

Leif (Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War)

Corrin (Fire Emblem Fates)



New Fire Emblem Engage characters

Various new faces have been revealed courtesy of the official Japanese twitter account, which has posted a series of characters we'll be meeting in Fire Emblem Engage. It's worth noting that the following details come from the Japanese descriptions of the characters with some translations via Serenesforest (opens in new tab).

Chloe

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Chloe is a new Pegasus who wields a Lance. Said to be affiliated with the Kingdom of Firene, Chole is a knight who is said to have an easy-going personality and loves her "liege" (opens in new tab) Princess Celine. In a tweet, we can see Chloe wielding her Lance on the battlefield on the back of her flying mount (opens in new tab). Not unlike past games with units of the same type, Chloe is weak against bows but strong against magic tomes.

Louis

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Louis is a fellow knight of the Kingdom of Firene. Described as a gentle servant, Louis is equipped with heavy armor and is said to take good care of his friends. We've also gotten to see some short footage of Louis in battle - making use of his initial starting weapon, which is the Lance. As a heavy armored unit, he's got high defense which makes him a great tank, but you'll have to watch out for tome wielding foes as he'll be susceptible to magic.

Alfred

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Alfred is said to be the first prince of the kingdom of Firene who battles alongside the Divine Dragon - aka protagonist Alear. As part of the royal family in the kingdom, Alfred's starting base class is Noble, and we can see him making use of a Lance and riding on horseback on the battlefield (opens in new tab).

Celine

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Celine is Alfred's younger sister and the first princess of the kingdom of Firene. With the same starting class as a Noble, Celine makes use of a sword and is also able to use magic (opens in new tab), which get to see in action. Said to be kind and innocent in nature, Celine "always strives to resolve things peacefully" (opens in new tab).

Framme

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Framme is the 33rd generation Guardian of the Dragon in the land of Lythos. As the young sister of her twin Cramme, Framme is said to have a livelier personality to that of her sibling. With the initial starting class of Monk, we've also gotten to see Framme in battle. Putting her Qigong skills to use, the monk lands a blow against a foe with a swift kick (opens in new tab)but is also equipped with staff to heal allies.

Clan

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The twin brother of Framme is believed to be known as Clan (opens in new tab), who is a fellow 33rd generation Guardian of the Dragon in Lythos. In contrast to his sister, Clan has the Mage starting class and can make use of magical tomes to take out foes in battle. His class allows him to attack from a distance, and the magic is particularly effective against heavy armor units.

Vander

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Vander is an older Guardian of the Dragon who we first saw in the announcement trailer for Fire Emblem Engage. According to the Twitter account, Vander cared for Alear as they spelt and is said to be a loyal ally of the protagonist. Serious in nature, Vander has the initial class of Paladin and wields an ax on horseback in the battle footage (opens in new tab).

Check out our pick of the best Switch exclusives you can play right now.