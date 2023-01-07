Here's Fire Emblem Engage's opening cinematic and title screen

There are only two weeks to go, Fire Emblem Engage fans, but if the wait's getting unbearable, here's a sneaky peek at the tactical RPG's anime-inspired opening cinematic.

Captured during a recent hands-on session with the game, the teaser - which runs for just 1.43 minutes - shows off the game's new title screen in English just in time to whet your appetite for the release ahead of its formal on January 20.

Naturally, as this animation introduces Fire Emblem Engage (opens in new tab), it may contain information you may wish to avoid until you're playing yourself, so proceed with caution if you want to stay spoiler-free! If you're okay with this, check it out below:

Fire Emblem Engage is set to bring back the long-running strategy series from developer Intelligent Systems and Nintendo for an all-new entry. Engage will see us take on the role of Divine Dragon Alear, who awakens with no memory of their past - not unlike the protagonists of Fire Emblem games we've seen in the past. During The Game Awards 2022 (opens in new tab), we learned that there is going to be an expansion pass that will introduce more characters from games past over four waves of additional content.

"Fire Emblem Engage's opening chapters show a graceful reintegration of the classic weapon triangle, dragging a lackluster character cast at its side," Hirun wrote in our hands-on Fire Emblem Engage's preview (opens in new tab).

"Every step forward on the battlefield is a nerve-rattling decision when no one character is invincible, making your army feel more like a battalion rather than a troupe of supersoldiers. Where Engage really disappoints in its early hours is its characters – they're a huge step back from Three Houses' beloved cast, not outwardly unlikeable at least, but entirely apathetic."