The Game Awards 2022 has come and gone, and here's everything that was announced.

Despite host Geoff Keighley promising a shorter event this year, The Game Awards 2022 ran for almost four hours if you include the pre-show, so naturally we have a ton of ground to cover. From an update on the Super Mario Bros. movie to Horizon Forbidden West DLC and so, so much more, we have everything announced at The Game Awards 2022 right here.

Kratos actor God of War actor Christopher Judge gave an eight-minute acceptance speech, Halsey showed up to sing a song dressed as Lilith from Diablo 4, and Hideo Kojima showed up wearing a freakin' Death Stranding 2 suit, but what we're about to break down are all of the actual announcements, so if you're looking for the Final Fantasy 16 release date or news on Hades 2, here's where you'll find it.

Here's everything announced at The Game Awards 2022.

Dead Cells x Castlevania DLC

One of our favourite roguelikes ever is crossing over with Konami's classic Castlevania series, in a new piece of DLC set to launch in the first quarter of 2023.

Vamp Survivors mobile port

Surprise! The hit indie action game is now available on iOS and Android, so you never have to separate yourself from garlic's sweet embrace.

Perhaps Sony's most-anticipated PC port (well, as long as you don't count games that start with the letter B), Returnal was finally confirmed for an early 2023 launch on home computers.

Mike Mignola's Hellboy: Web of Wyrd announced

Web of Wyrd blends roguelite action with a gorgeous aesthetic that impressively recreates the look of Mike Mignola's original comics. Mignola himself is involved with the game, too, working in partnership with developer Upstream Arcade.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain new look

We got a new look at Horizon's PSVR 2 spin-off, showing a bunch of combat against familiar machines like bellowbacks and shell-walkers.

Post Trauma reveal

Post Trauma, from developer Red Soul Games, has been kicking around for some time, but made an impressive showing at The Game Awards under new publisher Raw Fury. This is a thoroughly impressive take on classic survival horror games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill.

Viewfinder reveal

This is an incredible-looking puzzle game where you… well, you'll probably get the idea a lot faster if you just take a look at the trailer below.

New Atomic Heart trailer

Atomic Heart continues to look like BioShock's more surreal cousin, and a new trailer shows off some very unhinged - and occasionally gnarly - gameplay.

Returnal already made an appearance at The Game Awards, but it looks like Scars Above is set to scratch a very similar itch - though without the roguelike elements.

Relic Hunters Legend closed beta trailer

This top-down looter shooter is opening sign-ups for its closed beta, allowing you to get an early look at its colorful, fast-paced action.

Among Us hide and seek mode

Among Us is still going strong in 2022, and a December 9 update will add a brand-new mode where crewmates have to outrun a not-so-sneaky impostor.

After Us reveal

After Us is the next game from the Arise studio, and it's about saving the souls of extinct animals.

Replaced reveal and 2023 release window

Street Fighter 6 World Premiere trailer

Hades 2 reveal (!!)

A sequel to one of the most acclaimed indie games in recent years has been revealed, and it looks incredible.

Ghost Story Games' Judas revealed

Ghost Story Games, co-founded by BioShock creator Ken Levine, was finally revealed during today's event.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon reveal

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is a whole new Bayonetta experience with a fresh art style, though it still stars the same heroine. It launches exclusively on Switch on March 17.

Destiny 2: Lightfall trailer

Lightfall is no secret at this point, but the trailer shown at The Game Awards is maybe our best look yet at the new Strand powers coming in Destiny 2's next expansion. To the surprise of no one, it absolutely whips.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League got a new trailer paying tribute to the late Kevin Conroy, and in it a new release date was revealed: May 26, 2023.

Party Animals trailer and release window

Party Animals debuted a generous new trailer at The Game Awards and confirmed a 2023 release window.

Naughty Dog announced that The Last of Us Part 1, a remake of the original game, will hit PC on March 3, 2023.

The first Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay trailer showed off creatue-riding and partner attack combos. A March 17 release date was also confirmed.

Earthblade reveal (from Celeste developer)

Celeste studio Maddy Makes Games revealed its new project, an absolutely charming follow-up called Earthblade.

Dune Awakening first in-engine look

We got our first in-engine look at Dune: Awakening, the survival MMO based on the Dune universe.

Forspoken demo drops on PS5

Surprise! The Forspoken demo is available on PS5 right now.

Genshin Impact trailer and new character revealed

A new Genshin Impact trailer focused on a new character, YaoYao.

Death Stranding 2 revealed

Hideo Kojima took the stage to reveal Death Stranding 2, and there seems to be a bigger focus on Fragile. Also, Norman Reedus is sporting a decidedly lighter-colored hairdo.

Immortals of Aveum reveal

EA and Ascendant Studios announced the single-player first-person magic shooter Immortals of Aveum for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC. It's launching in 2023.

Tekken 8 trailer

A kickass new trailer for Tekken 8 debuted at the event. Still no release date though.

New Nightingale trailer

A new gameplay trailer was revealed for the upcoming survival game Nightingale.

The Colossal Cave 3D remake is officially set to launch on January 19, which I'll remind you is just a few short weeks from now.

Baldur's Gate 3 has a release date. Well, sort of. It has a release month, and that's August 2023.

Wayfinder reveal

Digital Extremes and Airship Syndicate revealed a character-based online action-RPG called Wayfinder, launching on PS5, PS4, PC on an unspecified date.

Fire Emblem Engage DLC and season pass

Fire Emblem Engage is getting four expansion packs, with the first one launching on January 20.

American singer Halsey took to the stage dressed as Diablo antagonist Lilith to reveal that Diablo 4 is launching on June 6, 2023.

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC revealed

The Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC revealed alongside an April 19, 2023 release date.

Blue Protocol release window

Bandai Namco and Amazon Games announced that the free-to-play anime MMORPG Blue Protocol is launching on Xbox and PC sometime in the latter half of 2023, with a closed beta due out in the first half of the year.

Remnant 2 reveal trailer

Remnant 2, a sequel to the 2019 shooter Remnant: From the Ashes, was revealed with a trailer.

Transformers: Reactivate trailer

Transformers: Reactivate is a new online action game supporting 1-4 players and due out on PC and "consoles," with a closed beta scheduled for next year.

Company of Heroes 3 console reveal

Company of Heroes 3 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with full controller support, custom console UI, and "features that allow you to play at your own pace."

Behemoth trailer

Skydance Interactive showed off a new cinematic trailer for its upcoming VR game, Behemoth.

Super Mario Movie clip

A new clip was revealed for the upcoming Chris Pratt-led Super Mario Bros. movie, preceded by a comedic bit from Toad actor Keegan-Michael Key.

Banishers: Ghost of New Eden (Dontnod RPG) announced

Life is Strange makers Dontnod revealed a new action-RPG called Banishers: Ghosts of a new Eden.

Warhammer Space Marine 2 trailer and release window

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 revealed a new gameplay trailer and 2023 release window.

Crash Team Rumble reveal

Crash Team Rumble is an upcoming four-v-four arena action game designed for players of all skill levels, and it's coming in 2023.

Lords of the Fallen remake trailer

The Lords of the Fallen, a confusingly named reboot of the 2014 original, wants another shot at the Souls-like genre , and it's brought an army of increasingly disgusting monsters this time. A thousand years have passed in-game, a demon god's back for revenge, and it's your job as a Dark Crusader to fend them off.

Crime Boss Rockay City announced

Crime Boss Rockay City, a new action game with a star-studded cast including Danny Glover, Danny Trejo, Michael Rooker, Vanilla Ice, and yes, Chuck freakin' Norris, debuted with a March 28 release date.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 first ever raid announced

Activision Blizzard has lifted the veil on Call of Duty's first raid at The Game Awards, and announced that Modern Warfare 2 Raid Episode 1: Atomgrad is set to launch on December 14.

New Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer

A new trailer for the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion revealed Idris Elba is coming to Night City.

Final Fantasy 16 got a brand new trailer and a June 22, 2023 release date.