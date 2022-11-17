Fire Emblem Engage reveals two Black characters to overwhelmingly positive reception

Fire Emblem Engage just added two new Black characters to its expansive roster, and fans are overjoyed at the news.

Yesterday, Nintendo debuted a new trailer for Fire Emblem Engage, depicting its colorful cast of characters facing off in heated battles. The latest game in the strategic series focuses on the enigmatic Divine Dragon, while also letting players summon in older characters from the Fire Emblem series' storied past.

Summon the Emblems, seize your destiny!Delve into the story of the Divine Dragon with this new trailer for #FireEmblem Engage, coming to #NintendoSwitch on 1/20! pic.twitter.com/WgBvY7NWnrNovember 16, 2022 See more

Among the extensive roster of characters for Fire Emblem Engage are two standout Black characters. It's a little hard to say right now, given Fire Emblem's incredibly lengthy history and vast characters, whether this is the first time Black characters have appeared in the series, but that hasn't dissuaded Twitter users from celebrating the newcomers nonetheless.

Nintendo!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6kTR3rQXN0November 16, 2022 See more

BLACK PEOPLE IN FIRE EMBLEM? https://t.co/VDFPt3jPvl pic.twitter.com/PkypEzKlMtNovember 16, 2022 See more

The examples above are just two instances of hundreds of Twitter users clamouring for more information about these two mysterious newcomers for Fire Emblem Engage. The vast majority of commenters on the original tweet from Nintendo, in fact, are openly supportive of the two new Black characters.

This news comes after Final Fantasy fans - of which many are likely also Fire Emblem fans - expressed disappointment at a statement from Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida earlier this month.

When asked if players could expect to see any characters of color in Final Fantasy 16, Yoshida said the game wasn't ethnically diverse due to its setting being based on Medieval Europe. Many were quick to call out Yoshida's comments as frustrating and disappointing, and a step backwards for the Final Fantasy series at large.

It's interesting to note the different diversity trajectories Final Fantasy and Fire Emblem are now exploring, and how warmly two Black newcomers have been welcomed into the ranks of the latter's characters. We'll be able to find out more about these two new characters when Fire Emblem Engage launches on January 20, 2023.

Check out our full Fire Emblem Engage characters guide for a complete look at all the returning and brand new characters in the new game.