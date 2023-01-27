Lead VA in Fire Emblem Engage can't get its deluxe edition because GameStop oversold stock

The lead voice actor in Fire Emblem Engage wasn't able to secure a copy of the deluxe version of the game after GameStop sold more copies than it had available.

Brandon McInnis, who lends their vocal tones to Fire Emblem Engage's main character Alear, recently revealed on Twitter that he received a call from GameStop to inform him that his pre-order of the RPG's Divine Edition had been cancelled. According to McInnis, his order couldn't be fulfilled because the retailer was taking pre-orders of this version without a guarantee that it had the stock to fulfil those orders.

Lol @GameStop just called to let me know that my preorder of the Divine Edition of Fire Emblem Engage sadly won't be fulfilled because corporate had them selling preorders without guaranteed stock. I voice the lead in the game.January 26, 2023

If this is indeed the case, it's likely other Fire Emblem fan's also missed out on this snazzier version which includes a miniature art book featuring concept art and character designs from the series' latest entry, as well as a steel book, poster, and art cards all coloured in the game's typical red and blue theme.

Fortunately, McInnis did eventually manage to obtain a copy of Fire Emblem Engage's Divine Edition. In a follow-up tweet (opens in new tab), he says he opted to buy the game digitally at launch and later purchased the Divine Edition from a reseller on eBay. "It irks me that people gave money to GameStop believing they'd get a copy of something special to them and were duped," he wrote.

Fire Emblem Engage was the first of the year's big releases and launched last week on January 20. In our Fire Emblem Engage review, we said that the tactical RPG "resurrects the weapon triangle to great effect, making the turn-based combat feel like a game of death and dares, while an unmemorable cast of characters and an unexplored world sadly drag behind it."

