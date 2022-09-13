Octopath Traveler 2 launches this February for Switch, PC, and PlayStation

Octopath Traveler 2 is launching on February 24, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, Steam, PS5, and PS4.

Announced as part of today's Nintendo Direct, the game will feature a new set of eight playable heroes. The sequel will also introduce a day/night cycle which will give your character different path actions. The game is set in the world of Solistia, which seems to parallel the historical industrial revolution.

The eight new characters are the scholar Osvald, the apothecary Castti, the thief Throné, the hunter Ochette, the merchant Partitio, the dancer Agnea, the cleric Temenos, and the warrior Hikari. Yes, those initials spell Octopath.

There's no direct connection with the story of the original Octopath Traveler, so publisher Square Enix promises you can jump into the sequel without issues. An official blog post (opens in new tab) breaks down some of the combat mechanics. The break and boost system from the original returns, but a new 'latent power' system will let you slowly build up a super attack you can unleash during battle.

Octopath Traveler 2 leaked shortly ahead of today's Nintendo Direct presentation. A user of the digital storefront Green Man Gaming has shared an image of the site's XP loyalty program, which reveals that Octopath Traveler 2 is coming to Steam at a price of $59.99 USD. The first Octopath Traveler was initially launched as a Switch exclusive, and was published by Nintendo in some territories, but Square Enix eventually brought the game to other platforms, including Steam.

The store page also suggests that Triangle Strategy is getting a Steam port, which had not previously been announced.

