Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass takes you back to the original Inkopolis

A paid expansion pass for Splatoon 3 has been announced, and it sees you return to the original Inkopolis.

This year is set to be a big one for Switch. Not only are we now mere months away from the launch of the next entry in The Legend of Zelda series, but there’s so much more to enjoy besides. Nintendo gave us a closer look at some of the virtual adventures we’ll be embarking on in the weeks and months ahead in its first Nintendo Direct (opens in new tab) presentation of 2023.

Among the slew of announcements and trailers was the news that Splatoon 3 is getting an expansion pass. This paid DLC will offer content in two waves. The first of these lets you return to Inkopolis from the original Splatoon. You'll be able to catch up with familiar characters and indulge in a bit of shopping at Booyah Base. What's more, if you stop by during Splatfests, you'll also be able to catch a show by the Squid Sisters.

Perhaps even more intriguing is the second wave of content, Side Order, which will offer an all-new single-player campaign. The brief trailer, which you can check out below, was certainly atmospheric and had more than a hint of Nier Automata to it. But Nintendo is choosing to keep the specific details of this new content under wraps for now.

Just yesterday, Nintendo revealed that the Switch has now reached 122.55 million lifetime sales. This means it’s surpassed the PS4 to become the third best-selling console of all time. And if that weren’t impressive enough, it’s also on the verge of becoming the second console ever to sell a billion games. Current lifetime software sales for Switch stand at 994.3 million, and when it reaches the milestone, it’ll be the only console other than the PS2 to do so.

