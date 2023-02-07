Nintendo Switch surpasses the PS4 to become the third best-selling console of all time

The Nintendo Switch has surpassed the lifetime sales of the PS4.

As reported earlier today on February 7 in the company's latest earnings release (opens in new tab), Nintendo announced that the Switch had achieved 122.55 million lifetime sales, as of December 31, 2022. That puts the handheld console well past the PS4's lifetime sales, which were last reported (opens in new tab) to be 117.2 million.

This ultimately means the Nintendo Switch is the third best-selling console of all time. The switch is behind the Nintendo DS in second place at 154.02 million units sold, which itself is barely beaten out by the classic PS2 with 155 million lifetime units sold.

The Switch still has a fair distance to go if it wants to be the number one best-selling console of all time, then. Considering recent rumors claimed Nintendo could reveal a Nintendo Switch successor as soon as next year in 2024, it's looking doubtful the console could reach the lofty heights of the DS and PS2.

It's not unreasonable to expect the Switch to get a slight sales boost when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches later this year on May 12. The long-awaited follow-up to Breath of the Wild, which itself is the Switch's fourth best-selling game of all time, should shift consoles for Nintendo.

Elsewhere in the new reported financials from Nintendo, it's revealed the Switch's best-selling individual game is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with an astounding 52 million copies sold to date. Coming in second place is pandemic sensation Animal Crossing: New Horizons at 41.59 million copies sold, and rounding out the top three is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at 30.44 million copies sold.

