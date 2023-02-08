We're getting a new Professor Layton game after six years, and fans can't contain their excitement

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, a new game in the puzzle series, has been teased during today's Nintendo Direct.

We got a brief, and I mean very brief, look at a brand new Professor Layton game today but the just over 20-second trailer doesn't give us too much to go off of. What we do get to see is everyone's favorite professor has returned, and he's about to embark on a brand new adventure.

You can see the teaser trailer for yourself below.

Although we don't find out where Professor Layton is or who he's teaming up with this time, the trailer does reveal that "a new mystery will begin," meaning this may be a completely fresh entry in the long-running series.

This announcement has come as a total surprise to the Professor Layton community, who probably weren't expecting any kind of announcement today - what with the last Professor Layton game releasing a whole six years ago.

If you're not familiar with the Professor Layton games, here's a very quick summary. The first game in the series, Professor Layton and the Curious Village, was a Nintendo DS staple which released back in 2007. It then spawned two other games to make the original trilogy, shortly followed by six more games, including an Ace Attorney crossover game.

Most of the games follow a similar formula which sees players investigating a mysterious town and solving puzzles to uncover clues to some kind of crime. The games have switched between a classic 2D art style and occasional 3D adventure, and it looks like this brand-new game is set to follow in the last Professor Layton game's footsteps and be a 3D adventure.

