Danganronpa creator would love to port his acclaimed strategy RPG to more consoles, but the studio is "still on the brink of going under"

Kazutaka Kodaka's new strategy RPG The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy came out just a few weeks ago, but the developer's still on thin ice financially.

By most metrics, The Hundred Line seems to have gone down like a treat for players. On Steam, the game has over 1,400 user reviews with 91% of people giving it a thumbs up. And it's also gotten some sweet reactions on Metacritic and such, but it hasn't totally saved its developer Too Kyo Games yet.

Over on BlueSky, one fan asked about whether The Hundred Line would ever come out on more platforms after its launch on PC and Nintendo Switch on April 24, 2025. Co-director and Dangonronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka responded by saying: "If I can pay off my debt early and secure enough operating funds for the company, I'd love to get started right away. But right now, we're still on the brink of going under."

Kodaka previously explained how the studio "ended up with a lot of debt" while making the game since funding a fashionable high school visual novel, tactical RPG hybrid with around 100 full-fledged endings is a significant undertaking.

For those out of the loop, Too Kyo Games was jointly formed by Kodaka and Zero Escape creator Kotaro Uchikoshi. The visual novel royalty worked on a few other games together, but The Hundred Line is easily the team's biggest, most ambitious production yet. Here's hoping the duo can keep making wild, unpredictable games while finding some financial stability.

