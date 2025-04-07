Danganronpa creator's new tactical RPG features 100 endings dense enough to be considered "true" routes, with no "easy" or quick bad finale

News
By published

Completionists, beware

The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy
(Image credit: Too Kyo Games and Media.Vision Inc.)

As the mastermind developers behind games like Danganronpa and Zero Escape prepare to release The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy, co-director Kotaro Uchikoshi reveals that the new tactical RPG features 100 carefully crafted endings.

Fans of visual novel-esque gems like Danganronpa and The Nonary Games understand the concept of choice-driven endings well, but The Hundred Line takes things to the next level by offering players a whopping 100 potential finales. As translated by Automaton, Uchikoshi explains how he worked on the branching storylines in a recent post online, laying out the "extreme" conditions that were in place as he designed endings.

First and foremost, each of the 100 endings had to have "meaning" – that means they all need to be "dense," as Uchikoshi also wanted to avoid any "easy" bad finales seen in most visual novels and decision-dependent narratives (I'm looking at you, Knife ending in 999). He says every ending needed to feel genuine and not like a bonus scenario or spin-off. As for what would constitute the "true" ending, Uchikoshi writes it's intentionally left up to the player.

The main route exists, but it's not necessarily the "true" route. The co-director wanted every ending to feel fleshed out enough to stand on its own as a "true" ending, should the player consider it as such. The Hundred Line's paths might also feel wildly different depending on a person's choices along the way, straying into separate genres ranging from drama or sci-fi to mystery or romance. It's big, to say the least – but that's how the creators envisioned it.

In fact, fellow lead Kazutaka Kodaka previously admitted that the tactical RPG is so long, devs worried it might "put off" players. Uchikoshi's words seem to support as much, as he describes how he chose to "ride the wave of madness" while constructing the game's branching paths and endings, each one as content-heavy as the last. He concludes by urging fans to "play through every corner" of The Hundred Line – advice I fear I'll take too seriously myself as an achievement hunter.

While you wait for The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy to release, check out a few of the best JRPGs to try right now.

See more PC Gaming News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about jrpg
Screenshot from Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster&#039;s announcement trailer, showing Agnes looking up in a darkened room.

For a wondrous moment, 2 seconds of Bravely Default's trailer in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct had the internet convinced the Final Fantasy 9 Remake was real
Best 3DS games - Bravely Default

With its Nintendo Switch 2 remaster on the horizon, Bravely Default producer hopes "we can carry on this lineage into the future"
Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter in Scream 6

Jenna Ortega says she left Scream 7 because "it was all falling apart" – "It had nothing to do with pay or scheduling"
See more latest
Most Popular
Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter in Scream 6
Jenna Ortega says she left Scream 7 because "it was all falling apart" – "It had nothing to do with pay or scheduling"
The new thumbsticks of the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons
Nintendo confirms Switch 2's new Joy-Con 2 controllers are "not Hall effect sticks," and all our fears about Joy-Con drift are still here
Taking a closer look at a photo in Blue Prince in a dark room, and using a magnifying glass to read some handwriting on it
This puzzle roguelike has become the best game of the year so far, beating Split Fiction, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
The cast of Thunderbolts
Marvel star Florence Pugh reacts to Avengers: Doomsday's five-hour cast reveal: "I couldn't believe that it was going on for so long"
A screenshot from Mario Kart World&#039;s photo mode in free roam.
Nintendo teases that "there is more" to Mario Kart World's new free roam mode than we're aware of, and I'm hoping for the return of my favorite DS feature
Will Poulter in Guardians of the Galaxy 3
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 star recalls accidentally punching Dave Bautista in the face while filming the Marvel movie
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning trailer
New trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is a giant love letter to the franchise and Tom Cruise's action star career
A person seen with a helmet over their eyes and one hand raised into the air in The Duskbloods trailer
After 10 years of waiting for Bloodborne on PC, fans can take comfort in knowing FromSoftware owns The Duskbloods IP and not Nintendo
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Hollow Knight: Silksong's biggest fan account is spiralling with all the news we're getting: "There's a part of me that's not ready for the end"
Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Sebastian Hansen in A Minecraft Movie
Minecraft's creative director "wasn't ready" for how much of "an event" the movie is