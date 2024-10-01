After going into debt to make it, Danganronpa lead worries his strategy RPG has too much content: "When games are too long, players can get put off, so we’re trying not to talk about it too much"

It seems that Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka has a lot up his sleeve when it comes to his new tactical JRPG, The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy - so much so that he thinks the sheer amount of content might be intimidating to fans.

As reported by Automaton , Kodaka explains why he doesn't want to reveal just how big The Hundred Line is yet during the recent Tokyo Game Show 2024. " When games are too long," he states, "players can get put off, so we’re trying not to talk about it too much." While the upcoming title's size remains a mystery, Kodaka's cryptic statement seems to imply that the JRPG could potentially be packed with hours of content.

ã€TGS2024ã€‘The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- SPECIAL PROGRAMï¼ˆEnglishï¼‰ - YouTube Watch On

This lines up with what the developer previously told Famitsu in an interview - The Hundred Line's scale grew exponentially and quickly mid-development, prompting the team to realize that it couldn't viably achieve everything it had planned to unless it aimed for a much bigger game than originally envisioned. While a bigger game meant more of a financial struggle for the devs, it also meant that there'll be a lot more for fans to explore.

With countless monsters to slay, a school to defend, and 100 days to do it all, I foresee hours of chaos and am thrilled - as a longtime Danganronpa fan, I've been waiting for a new game from the iconic series' mastermind and The Hundred Line is ticking all of my boxes so far. The collaborative effort between Kodaka and Zero Escape creator Kotaro Uchikoshi put into the JRPG makes it all the more exciting as not just one genius dev is making it, but two are.

