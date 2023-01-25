It's been four years since Metroid Prime 4 restarted development - here's how fans are coping

Four years ago today, Nintendo announced that development on Metroid Prime 4 had been restarted under a different studio.

If you've forgotten - and in fairness, it's been a very long time - Metroid Prime 4 was originally announced in 2017, developed in partnership between Nintendo and Bandai Namco. In a Nintendo Direct on January 25, 2019, the publisher said the game had "not reached the standards we seek in a sequel to the Metroid Prime series," and so development had restarted under the leadership of Retro Studios, the developer that built the Prime series in the first place.

There has been no meaningful news since, and on this anniversary, fans are finding a wide array of ways to cope. Or not cope, as the case may be.

I too am a sad man in the absence of a new Metroid game, Steve Rudzinski. Rest assured that when I write whatever I want about you, I am writing about myself, too.

The vast majority of the discussion happening right now is (mostly) practical speculation on when we'll see more of Metroid Prime 4. Will it be re-revealed this year (opens in new tab)? Will it be on the next Nintendo console (opens in new tab)? Would you even want it to come out on Switch (opens in new tab)?

Mostly, though, it's a lot of memes of commiseration.

When Metroid Prime 4 was first announced I was dossing about at Tesco and living with my mam.Since then I've had 2 jobs, gotten married and am about to get my 2nd mortgage. https://t.co/hsncye5Q3TJanuary 25, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, the daily update gag accounts continue their important work. The IsPrime4Out (opens in new tab) subreddit continues to say "no" and the Daily Metroid Prime 4 News Update (opens in new tab) continues to note that the news is that there is no news. Someone's posting weekly photos of a Samus Aran action figure until Metroid Prime 4 launches. They're on week 124.

Who knows how many more weeks there will be to come.

Metroid fans haven't been completely starved during the wait for Prime 4 - after all, Metroid Dread was announced and released in the span since that development reboot. There are still glimmers of hope for Prime 4, too, with job listings and Twitter teases hinting that the game is making progress. A remake of the original Metroid Prime was rumored to release in 2022, though obviously that didn't happen. (That reporter has, at least, shaved his head in shame (opens in new tab).)

I've got no idea if Metroid Prime 4 might release this year