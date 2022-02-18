Metroid Prime 4 studio's new Twitter banner may be our first peek at game art

Metroid Prime 4 developer Retro Studios has updated its Twitter banner with new art that may be our first visual tease of the game.

The new Twitter banner image was spotted today by Nibel, and given how long we've waited it's easy to get excited about the potential connections to Metroid Prime 4 . It's a little tough to make out, but the full image seems to show Samus - or someone wearing very similar armor in any case - at the center, standing at the midpoint of a pathway and surrounded by columns of light.

The image is rendered all in deep blues, giving the impression of an underground or perhaps even underwater scene. However, the distinct borders around the sides of the image may suggest we're getting a visor view from another space traveler's perspective - perhaps one of the other bounty hunters who have occupied peripheral roles throughout the history of the Metroid franchise.

Retro Studios broke years of quiet back in January by soliciting job applications for a pair of positions on Metroid Prime 4 . Between that and this new banner art, it looks like the studio may be gearing up to share some substantial news of the project sometime in the relatively near future - or it may retreat back into silence for a few more years instead.

As long as Metroid Prime 4 gives us more first-person, alien-blasting, world-exploring greatness when it arrives, it will all have been worth the wait.