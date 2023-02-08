Life is Strange dev's next game is Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie
The new game from Life is Strange studio Don't Nod is Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, and it made a gorgeous debut at today's Nintendo Direct.

The game sees an evil megacorporation threatening to destroy the balance between our world and the mystical land of Reverie. Your character has the power to travel between worlds and see the future. The game features a branching story and a soundtrack from Celeste composer Lena Raine.

