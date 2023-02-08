Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom confirms $70 price tag, collector's edition, and Link Amiibo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom collector's edition and a brand new Link amiibo were revealed during today's Nintendo Direct.

The second trailer for Tears of the Kingdom was probably the headliner of the Nintendo Direct - although there were other heavy hitters like the Metroid Prime remaster that's somehow out today - and it was followed up by the reveal of a collector's edition that comes with a few Zelda-themed goodies. The bundle includes the game, a SteelBook case, a poster, an artbook, and a set of pins. Here's what it looks like out of the box:

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has also confirmed Tears of the Kingdom pricing a day after folks noticed the retail listings for the game had upped the price by $10. Now, according to The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley, Nintendo has confirmed that the standard edition of Tears of the Kingdom will run you $70, while the collector's edition costs $130. Definitely useful information to know if you're considering placing a Tears of the Kingdom pre-order ahead of the game's May 12 release date. It's yet to be confirmed whether that'll be the new standard price for AAA Switch games going forward, but it's fair to assume that's the case.

As mentioned before, there's also a new amiibo launching on the same day, designed around Link from Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. You can check that out just below:

(Image credit: Nintendo)

