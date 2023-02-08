The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could be Nintendo's most expensive Switch game yet

It looks like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be Nintendo's first game sold at current-gen prices, and fans aren't quite sure how they feel about that.

Last night, Nintendo briefly listed (opens in new tab) the upcoming Zelda game on the US eShop for $69.99 before taking it down. While that might have been a goof, it's worth mentioning that Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop have stopped taking Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders (opens in new tab), and those had been priced at $59.99.

If Tears of the Kingdom does end up costing $69.99, that would represent the first time Nintendo has sold a standard edition Switch game for more than $60. It would be a move not out of step with the rest of the industry, though the likes of Sony and Microsoft at least have new-gen consoles to point to as part of the reason. PC storefronts like Steam and the Epic Games Store aren't strangers to those prices either, though upgrading and maintaining a PC is a different beast.

Fans are already having their say on the potential price. One of the more common arguments against the potential price point is that the Tears of the Kingdom is still very much running on the Nintendo Switch (opens in new tab) and not a new console, OLED model or not. On the other hand, many players have been waiting for years for a follow-up to Breath of the Wild, so an extra ten bucks isn't going to put them off. (opens in new tab)

Either way, we might have our answer soon. As we previously reported, Nintendo is hosting another Direct later today, which promises 40 minutes of game announcements. While the publisher often flags if a Direct specifically relates to an upcoming game – as it did with Pokemon and Splatoon – we've heard nothing of the sort yet. Still, with Tears of the Kingdom so close to release and the eShop goof, it would be surprising if we don't see something from the upcoming Zelda game.

Nintendo Direct predictions? We got 'em.