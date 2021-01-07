Pokemon Go Sinnoh Celebration event starts next week, with Hoenn still to come

Pokemon Go is giving each Pokemon region its own little event to start the year off, and developer Niantic has now confirmed that the Sinnoh Celebration will run from Tuesday, January 12 through Sunday, January 17 at 8pm local time.

Starting this coming Tuesday, Sinnoh Pokemon will be featured in 5km eggs, various raids, and in boosted world spawns. Here's where each Pokemon will appear:

Boosted world spawns: Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Bidoof, Cranidos, Shieldon, Combee, Buizel (and Shiny Buizel), Drifloon, Glameow, Purugly, Hippopotas, Skorupi, and Snover.

5km eggs: Kricketot, Budew, Cranidos, Shieldon, Bronzor, Bonsly, Hippopotas, and Croagunk.

Field Research encounters: Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Cranidos, Shieldon, and Buizel.

One-star raids: Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Shinx, Buizel, and Gible.

Three-star raids: Lopunny, Hippowdon, Toxicroak, and Lumineon.

Five-star raids: Heatran.

Mega raids: Mega Charizard Y, Mega Blastoise, and Mega Abomasnow.

With so many Sinnoh Pokemon popping up, it's only natural that Pokemon Go will run a collection challenge for the event. If you can catch Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Cranidos, Shieldon, Combee, Buizel, Shadow Stunky, and Shadow Snover, you'll earn some Stardust, a Magnetic Lure, and 15 Ultra Balls.

Shortly after the Pokemon Go Sinnoh Celebration Event concludes, the Hoenn Celebration will begin on January 19. We're still waiting on the details of that one, so for now start planning your Sinnoh routes.